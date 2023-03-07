Tech Innovation Brings Cyber ​​Risk: Experts





Rancho Mirage, Calif. Exponential growth in technological innovation is increasing risks for businesses and increasing volatility and uncertainty for cyber insurance buyers, experts say.

Michael Steep, founder and executive director of the disruptive technology program at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., and president of consulting firm Transform Innovation Ventures, said at the Captive Insurance Companies Association 2023 International Conference on Tuesday. During the panel session, I said that technology is literally exploding.

Silicon Valley and startup technology companies around the world will spend $300 billion on disruptive technologies in 2022, creating massive amounts of data for interconnected devices of all kinds, he said.

Artificial technologies such as ChatGPT are also evolving, causing problems for businesses and consumers, he said.

This next wave of technology will open up a whole new realm of vulnerability to cyberattacks, Steep said, arguing that malicious actors can spread information across virtually any kind of application without adequate protection. I pointed out that you can manipulate the information in any way you can.

While AI-based attacks are now at millisecond speeds, IT response times to these attacks are absurd, ranging from 167 to 215 days, he said.

The outlook for cyber insurance is uncertain and volatile, said Aaron Hilbrandt, principal and consulting actuary at Pinnacle Actual Resources based in Bloomington, Illinois.

A year ago, Mr. Hilbrand said he was fairly confident that interest rates would continue to rise and underwriting would tighten.

But the situation is no longer clear, he said, adding that an analysis of recent loss ratio data from one cyber insurer showed loss trend assumptions were receding, while underwriting was tightening. , noted that premiums appear to be declining.

Considering getting homeowners insurance in hurricane-prone Florida, you can reasonably expect it to be very expensive to cover. But if an insurance company suddenly decides that the only home they’re looking to cover has to touch the Georgia border, they could probably get a big discount for that hurricane. He said some of it may be underway here.

Nick Pearson, vice president of Tampa, Fla.-based BMS Group Ltd, said cyber buyers across the board faced price increases of as much as 400% in 2021.

What needed to be done for some of these risks, Pearson said, was market pricing corrections.

Prices are still rising, but have leveled off, with some books going up even more, in the 10% to 50% range, he said. He attributes the change to increased underwriting discipline by insurers.

Insurers are asking more risk-management questions, and that’s helping, Pearson said.

He said some insurance policies are harder to get and more focused on risk management, such as multi-factor authentication and endpoint detection and response (EDR).

While the insurance industry has traditionally looked back at past loss scenarios and rates, businesses need to be more proactive in responding to cyber threats, said Stephen Cardot, CEO of Minneapolis-based CloudCover Re. said.

Kaldor said the days of humans sitting in front of monitors to resolve attacks by malicious actors are over.

He said there will be increased use of automated intelligent platforms and deep learning technologies that can predict IT security issues with reaction times of less than a second. He said AI-generated platforms are a game-changer to help reduce and control cyber risks in real time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsurance.com/article/20230307/NEWS06/912356016/Tech-innovation-brings-cyber-risks-Experts,-Captive-Insurance-Companies-Associa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos