Salesforce plans to incorporate generative AI across its platform





Salesforce is in the news these days for many non-product reasons. So it’s understandable that the company wants to focus back on the business of selling software and away from the conspiracies of activist investors. Today at the TrailblazerDX developer conference, the company announced a pilot-driven generative AI push of a technology called “Einstein GPT” that adds features like his ChatGPT across the platform.

Announcing Einstein GPT, the world’s first generative AI for CRM. I think the future here is really bright. Patrick Stokes, EVP and general manager of platforms at Salesforce, told TechCrunch:

The company has an underlying intelligence layer, Einstein, which has been running internally since 2016 to help bring intelligence across the platform. For example, it helps your sales team find customers who are most likely to buy or churn. Generative AI is more content-oriented and helps business users automatically generate text, images, and code.

But for Salesforce, data mostly doesn’t come from the open internet like chat-based searches do. Instead, it ties directly to the Salesforce data cloud. So the new service not only makes it easier for customers to generate content from their own data, but also provides a way to tie new technology as a data source into the workhorse of his Salesforce platform.

It can also connect to Flow, the company’s workflow engine, so adding generative AI to the equation could help Salesforce sell other services. Reduce costs.

With this kind of cross-platform pollination in mind, Salesforce GM Clara Shih says it will be built into different parts of the platform, depending on the task at hand. For Service Cloud, the information in your knowledge base automatically generates the right answers to customer inquiries. Shih said the representative always has the final say before sharing the AI-generated response with the customer.

Think about all the emails and chats that reach your service agents today. they are flooded. With Einstein GPT for Service, you can auto-generate draft responses so your agents can respond faster to customers and get the final say. She said I could make edits before sending.

Sales are also an obvious goal of this technology. Imagine entering a question about a company and having the bot find public information and add or update the company record in your CRM. AI can also generate emails to this company based on this information. A salesperson can tailor letters for a more or less formal tone as an example of interacting with generative her technology.

Then there’s marketing, where employees can use generative AI to quickly generate web copy and photos for microsites. In Slack, you can summarize long threads for better understanding, gain insights about your customers, or ask questions to get more details from long threads. Finally, coders can work faster by using generative AI to create code snippets.

Einstein GPT for Developers can improve developer productivity with AI-generated code snippets and test cases, as well as comments in languages ​​such as Apex, said Shih.

Einstein GPT is built on top of OpenAI’s technology, she says, but customers can bring their own AI models or use out-of-the-box from Salesforce, but the integration with Salesforce data and the ability to connect with the outside world. Given the potential headaches associated with interactions, he said: For the model, customers seem to be more likely to use Salesforce.

Given that CEO and Chairman Marc Benioff has been telegraphing his enthusiasm for the technology on Twitter for weeks now, and given that Salesforce has historically tried to embrace It was no surprise to those who were watching. Whatever the technology was, it was the popular darling of the moment.

At the same time, the company announced a $250 million fund to fuel the growth of the startup ecosystem around generative AI, backed by its venture investment arm, Salesforce Ventures.

The Einstein GPT product line will be generally available later this year and will be available in pilot today.

