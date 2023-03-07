I was vice president at Google for 10 years.This is the No. 1 skill I looked for in job interviews.





During my ten years at Google as a VP, I spent up to 40 hours a week on interviews. So, to make things easier, I’ve always had one skill I look for in candidates first and foremost. It’s self-awareness.

Sure, your experience and skills are important, but they can be learned. Also, people with higher self-awareness are more willing to learn because they are honest about what they need to work on. I also have good relationships with my colleagues and managers.

Moreover, it is a rare feature. Studies show that 95% of people think they are aware, but only 10% to 15% of them actually are.

How to check self-awareness

I am always on the lookout for two words: Too much “I” is a red flag that they may not be humble and cooperative. Too many “us” can obscure the role they played in the situation. You need a balance.

When I ask about their specific roles, I usually learn to reveal something. A positive answer would be, “It was my idea, but credit goes to the whole team.”

Also ask how their colleagues describe them. If they have nothing but good things to say, I look at the constructive feedback they receive.

Then ask, “What have you done to improve?” Check their direction on learning and self-improvement and see if they take that feedback to heart.

self-awareness assessment

How do you know if you’re not self-aware? Here are some signs:

I constantly receive feedback that I disagree with.This doesn’t mean the feedback is correct, but it does mean that the way others perceive you is different than the way you perceive yourself. , I often feel frustrated or annoyed.I am done with my work and can’t pinpoint why.I can’t explain what kind of work I do and I don’t enjoy it.Self How to build awareness

Developing self-awareness means understanding why you work the way you do and what you can contribute to your team.

1. Understand your values.

Knowing what is important to you, what energizes you, and what energizes you helps you understand how you work.

These insights will help you express your values ​​and understand when they conflict with each other or someone else’s.

2. Identify your work style.

Over the course of a few weeks, write down moments in your career when you hit new heights or hit new lows. A pattern begins to appear.

If you find it difficult to trust your instincts, ask someone who respects your judgment.

3. Analyze your skills and abilities.

You should be able to confidently talk about your strengths and weaknesses during an interview.

To gain more tactical self-awareness, ask yourself these two questions:

What are you really good at? What skills do you have and what skills do you need to build on? What are your abilities? What are you naturally good at? Have you acquired the ability?

Zoom Founder and CEO Eric Yuan does another great exercise, taking 15 minutes to think about meditation.

“I ask myself: What could I do differently if I started over today? Did I make a mistake? Can I improve tomorrow? Sometimes I write down important things,” he says. increase. “But most of the time just thinking about it is enough.”

Claire HughesJohnson is an advisor to Stripe, author of “Scaling People,” and lecturer at Harvard Business School. Previously, she was the Chief Operating Officer of Stripe, where she spent 10 years at Google, overseeing Gmail, Google Apps and consumer operations. Claire is also a board member and current president of Milton Academy. Follow her on her Twitter.

