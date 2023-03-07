ClearGov Launches ChatGPT Tool for Municipal Budgets





ChatGPT has a chance to prove itself in local government budgeting via a new tool from Massachusetts-based government technology vendor ClearGov.

AI is perhaps the hottest new thing in government technology, poised to play a role in everything from education to public transportation to public sector communications.

Chris Bullock, CEO and founder of ClearGov, told Government Technology that few tasks are more important than creating a budget and creating stories around numbers, and that’s what ClearGov is doing with its proprietary AI-powered tools. It is said that it is targeted at

The tool, which emerged from beta testing, will be offered as a free feature of the ClearGovs platform, at least for now, but Bullock said the company reserves the right to charge a fee in the future.

ClearGov has approximately 1,000 clients.

ChatGPT’s budgeting feature takes historical budget data and future estimates and combines that information with current numbers to create a budget book. This includes a text description of the expenditure. So far, the training his data used in this feature spans three years, he said, but with ongoing feedback from clients, more data will eventually be included. said that there is a possibility that

These stories are often important to budgets because they put the numbers in context and help sell them to elected officials and citizens.

He said he’s seen budgets without a story.

At least as Bullock said, that’s exactly where AI gets its chance to shine.

ChatGPT is good at writing the history of cities, he said.

This saves time in the tedious task of creating local government budgets. Time savings vary, at least judging from beta testing, but customers report saving up to 25% of their time, or up to hundreds of hours.

The tool is not designed to replace human input in budgeting or let software decide how taxpayer money is spent. Rather, it aims to make the process more efficient, especially when creating the first draft of a budget.

However, expect more AI participation in local and state governments.

I believe this is the biggest technological breakthrough since the Internet, Block said of AI in general.

Thad Rueter writes about the business of government technology. He has covered e-commerce, digital payments, and related topics for local and state government in Chicago area and Florida newspapers, and various publications. He lives in New Orleans.

