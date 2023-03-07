US Senators unveil bipartisan bill giving Biden powers to ban TikTok, other services





Washington CNN —

A dozen U.S. senators unveiled a bipartisan bill Tuesday that expands President Joe Biden’s legal powers to ban TikTok nationwide, threatening the future of the U.S. social media platform in a series of Congresses. It is the latest in the proposal.

The law, called the Restriction of Security Threats Endangering Information and Communication Technologies Act (RESTRICT), does not specifically prohibit TikTok. But it is intended to give the U.S. government new powers, including a ban on foreign-linked producers of electronic devices and software that the Commerce Department deems a national security risk.

The proposed law takes a broad approach to concerns that companies with ties to China could be pressured by the Chinese government to hand over sensitive personal information and communications records of Americans. In the case of TikTok, lawmakers say China’s national security law could force TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to access his TikTok’s U.S. user data.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew said this week that the company has not received such requests from the Chinese government and will not respond. The company has taken voluntary steps to isolate U.S. user data from the rest of the global organization, including hosting data on servers operated by U.S. tech giant Oracle. are negotiating an agreement that could allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States under certain conditions.

In a statement, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Overwetter said the U.S. government’s ban would stifle American speech and sever America’s impact on the more than one billion people who use our service worldwide. It would be a ban on the export of culture and values.

But that hasn’t stopped many policymakers from calling for tougher action against the company.

Last week, the House Foreign Relations Committee announced that the Biden administration would issue a nationwide TikTok ban if an evaluation of the platform found potential risks to user data risks in the United States, which multiple administration officials have already said. We have submitted a bill requiring that

Another bill, led by Senator Marco Rubio, would prohibit transactions by social media companies based in or under the influence of countries considered foreign enemies of the United States.

The bill, released Tuesday by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner and South Dakota Republican Sen. It is less prescriptive, giving the Department of Commerce broad discretion to identify and mitigate Including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.

The bill specifically directs the Secretary of Commerce to identify, deter, impede, prevent, prohibit, investigate, or mitigate national security risks associated with technology associated with these countries. This allows the Secretary of Commerce to negotiate, enter into, impose and enforce mitigation measures accordingly.

Its discretionary powers reflect entirely new powers granted to the Secretary of Commerce rather than powers derived from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The law will cover a wide range of technologies, including artificial intelligence, financial technology services, quantum computing and e-commerce, in addition to social media, Warner said. Technologies such as satellite and mobile he networks, cloud services and storage, internet infrastructure providers, home internet appliances, commercial and personal drones, video games and payment apps are also prioritized in the bill text.

Under the bill, the U.S. government would also be required to declassify and share evidence collected by intelligence agencies to substantiate claims that certain companies or products pose national security risks. .

The bill would move U.S. policy away from an ad-hoc scramble focused on individual companies and provide the U.S. government with a systematic legal structure to deal with the threat of technology-driven espionage. Warner said.

In recent years, US concerns about Chinese espionage have focused on telecom companies such as Huawei and ZTE, which make wireless equipment for cellular networks. But it has expanded to include the makers of surveillance cameras and, more recently, the makers of apps and software such as his TikTok.

Instead of whack-a-mole with Huawei one day, ZTE, Kasperky, TikTok the next, a more inclusive approach to assessing and mitigating these threats posed by these foreign technologies from these adversaries A holistic approach is needed, Warner said, and the bill was drafted in consultation with the Departments of Commerce, Defense, Justice, and Treasury, as well as U.S. intelligence agencies, the Federal Communications Commission, and the White House.

In a statement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan endorsed the bill, saying it is a systematic framework for addressing technology-based threats to the safety and security of Americans.

This allows us to address the threats we face today and prevent such risks from occurring in the future.

Warner added that the bill has generated a lot of interest among the 12 non-co-sponsored senators, as well as members of the House of Representatives from both parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/07/tech/senators-bill-tiktok-ban/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos