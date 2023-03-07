Maserati returns to GT2 racing with modified version of MC20





Maserati returns to Grand Tourer racing with the GT2, an improved version of the MC20 supercar. Behind the race driver is the same twin-turbocharged V-6, but likely more than his 621 horsepower in a street-legal car. The GT2-spec MC20 features adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars and a massive carbon fiber-filled rear wing.

Maserati will enter the GT2 European Series with a track-ready version of its MC20 supercar. The automaker today released the first images of the race car, simply called the GT2. Full disclosure he will take place at the 24 Hours of Spa in June.

Confusingly, the GT2 class sits between GT4 and GT3 cars in terms of performance, with other homologated GT2 cars including versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT, KTM X-Bow and Brabham BT63.

The GT2-spec MC20 shares Nettuno’s twin-turbocharged V6 engine with the road-going version. In his MC20 produced, the engine makes 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque, but Maserati says the race car takes it “to a higher level.”

Maserati also highlights a carbon fiber central monocoque and lightweight full-composite bodywork with quick-release panels in case a change is needed during the race.

The MC20’s suspension has also been modified for GT2 competition, with adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars front and rear. The GT2 is equipped with electronic power steering and a 6-speed sequential paddle-shift gearbox, while an extreme aero package includes dive planes in the front bumper and a massive rear wing. Inside, the carbon fiber dashboard houses a 10-inch display, but little else is needed.

The arrival of the MC20-based GT2 continues Maserati’s return to motorsport that began with its entry into Formula E this year. So far the Maserati Formula E team has seen him score three points and four retirements in his first five rounds.

