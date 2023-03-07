Google begins rolling out improved UI for Android phone dialer





Google recently updated their Phone app to simplify the look of the Android dialer. The author has been making these changes for some time as a phone app beta tester, and they now apply to users who choose not to beta test their app on their phone. Of course, the benefit of being a beta tester is being the first to experience new features, new his UI designs, etc.

The dialer’s old UI displayed the name and number you were calling at the top of the screen, with six options in two rows of three icons in the middle. The top row included mute, keypad, and phone. Just below were icons for Add Call, Video Call, and Hold. At the bottom center of the display was a single button for making calls and ending active calls. Pressing the keypad icon opens a numeric pad in the lower 40% of the display.

Google cleans up Android dialer UI in Phone app

After the update, there are only 4 icons when making a phone call, and they all occupy one row in the bottom third of the screen. These icons are, in order, keypad, mute, phone, and others. As you can see, Google has nicely removed the three icons and placed them inside the “more” button to save space. Oh, it was a fly on the wall when they came up with the idea.[その他]Tap to see the icons for hold call, video call, and add call.

Before update. Image credit Android Police

And when you press the keypad button, the number pad will open at the top of the screen, revealing the original four icons in full. This should work out of the box as long as you’re using version 98.x of the Phone app. To check the version of your phone,[設定]>[アプリ]>[すべての XXX アプリを表示]Go to[電話]Scroll down to[電話]Tap and scroll to the bottom of the screen to see the app version number. For the record, my phone is running version 100.0 and is in public beta.

A new and improved dialer eliminates floating boxes that obscure on-screen content.

And there is another big change. If you need to open an app or go online during a call, swipe up from the bottom of the call screen to go to the home screen, tap[通話に戻る]Opens a floating box that offers options such as Go to the call screen. self-explanatory mute. phone; end the call. But this floating box got in the way of the content I was looking at during the call. So with the update, if you swipe up from the bottom of the screen while on a call, you’ll see a small pill with a phone icon next to the time in the upper left corner of the display.

A new and improved dialer UI is rolling out to Android devices

Inside the pill is a timer that counts the duration of the call and if you need to end the call, mute the call, turn the speaker on or off, or add another caller, tap the pill This will bring you back to the call screen where you can make any changes you want to the call. And by putting this pill back in place, Google will ensure that the floating box doesn’t cover the content you’re showing during the call. It floats for sure, but who wants to keep it moving out of the way?

These may not seem like major changes, but they can save space on your display, make your UI look better, and even save you time.

