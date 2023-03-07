



Things to know:

Verizon’s second Climate Resilience Prize awards a total of $500,000 to four innovative climate technology organizations to reduce the impact of climate change on their communities. In addition to awarding prize money, Verizon will help winners grow their businesses through consulting and guidance.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 7, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Verizon announced that the Climate Resilience Prize, an initiative focused on recognizing and promoting climate resilience solutions, has joined forces with GreenBiz and the Resilient Cities Network. Announced that the partnership will continue for the second year. is a global nonprofit focused on knowledge, practice, partnerships and funding to help cities build safe, equitable and sustainable futures for all citizens. Applications for the Verizon Climate Resilience Prize will open on March 7, 2023, with $500,000 in funding. The award will be presented to his four entrepreneurs and/or start-ups who are ready to scale and demonstrate proven climate technology solutions focused on at-risk communities. This initiative is part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress. This is underpinned by using cutting-edge technology to drive social impact and create lasting change across communities.

Verizon Chief Corporate Social Officer Rose Stuckey Kirk said: “As we enter her second year with the Verizon Climate Resilience Prize, our goal is to help entrepreneurs and start-ups scale their innovative solutions and ensure everyone has a fair chance to succeed in the face of climate change. It’s about helping them to be.”

Submissions will officially open at the Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference in Miami, Florida, and close on April 23, 2023. His four winners will be announced at the VERGE Annual Conference in San Jose, CA this October. A judging panel of industry experts selected his four winners based on newly updated criteria this year, each with his $125,000 prize and post-award organizational development provide support.

Resilience-based solution leveraging 5G-enabled technology Solutions focused on climate-related impacts on vulnerable populations in U.S. communities are readily scalable

Applications for the Verizon Climate Resilience Prize are open to innovators who have demonstrated results in real-world applications, are active in the marketplace, and are ready to scale their solutions upon consideration. Interested participants can apply now at www.greenbiz.com/verizon-prize.

HyFi co-founder Branko Kerkez said: “Their guidance and advice will be invaluable in working with community leaders, partners and other organizations to build climate resilience in communities most affected by flooding in the Midwest and beyond. ”

Verizon’s Climate Resilience Prize open entry follows its recent announcement of the final allocation of its fourth $1 billion green bond, the net proceeds of which will all come from a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) was assigned to Verizon is a major corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the United States, participating in 26 of his VPPAs with a total renewable energy capacity of approximately 3.3 gigawatts (GW). Verizon’s VPPA portfolio, funded by its green bond program, is on track to exceed its goal of generating or sourcing renewable energy equivalent to 50% of its annual electricity consumption by 2025. We are working towards a new goal of sourcing renewable energy. By 2030, we will use energy equivalent to 100% of our annual electricity use each year.

For more information on Verizon’s commitment to climate protection, visit CitizenVerizon.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was founded on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City, it has a global presence. Verizon is expected to generate $136.8 billion in 2022. The company provides data, video and voice services and solutions across award-winning networks and platforms, empowering customers for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. meet the demands of

Verizon’s Online Media Center: Find news releases, stories, media contacts and other resources at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available via RSS feeds. To subscribe, please visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contact: Bernadette [email protected]

