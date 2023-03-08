6 must-see tech and innovation events in Baltimore this March (with a special focus on Women’s History Month)





Officially Fool’s Spring. This means it’s time to attend a number of events in the Baltimore area, hoping for warmer weather.

We can’t give advice on proper attire, whether it’s a heavy coat or a light jacket, but it’s time to iron your clothes and hit the town. We are adjusting our schedules for more outings for spring. At Technical.ly, we’re especially excited about big events like Philly Tech Week in late spring.

In the meantime, check out the next six events starting tomorrow.

The a2 Collective welcomes members of the research and innovation community, especially those interested in helping Americans live longer, healthier lives through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. Participants will network with experts from the Johns Hopkins University Artificial Intelligence and Technology Collaborative Institute for Aging Research, the National Institute on Aging (NIA), and industry partners to gain access to the latest NIA-funded AI/ Stay up-to-date on technology pilot projects aimed at improving care and care. Health outcomes in older adults, including Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. The event has both in-person and virtual attendance options.

Wednesday, March 8, 7:30am, 6:30pm EST Free virtual attendance, register here

CONNECTpreneur is a global community of over 20,000 investors, VCs, founders, entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators around the world. CONNECTpreneur welcomes business leaders of all levels in this bi-monthly networking his mashup, hosted by Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business. The event will include a panel of leading VCs and private investors, a showcase of promising early stage companies, networking and updates from TEDCO and the Maryland Department of Commerce.

The HERstory Matters speaker series aims to address the complex obstacles black women face in nonprofit leadership. This month’s event features OSI-Baltimore leader Danielle Tourain. At the event, which takes place during Women’s History Month, speakers will also explore how charities can prioritize and support the needs of Black female executives who face significant challenges and low resources.

Black ED Network founder Jade Meritt explained that this is the first in-person event for HERstory Matters.

Participants discussed how the nonprofit sector has contributed to historically marginalized communities and how black women leaders in nonprofits have helped the most vulnerable with minimal funding. You can expect to gain valuable insights, Meritt said. provide a platform for

Thursday, March 9 6:30pm-8:00pm Walk-ins welcome Free in-person attendance, register here

The event celebrates Baltimore’s creative femme founders and features three femme DJs, signature cocktails, and an amazing community of creative femme founders and their supporters. The event aims to explore the concept of women through time and sound.

The event is an annual celebration that deliberately provides a space to highlight the ingenuity of femme founders in and out of Baltimore, according to the entrepreneurial spirit of the Baltimore Creative Acceleration Network. Innovation Director Shalaina Ashanti Christmas said, “Through this event, ‘We Own This’ aims to showcase innovative and genius femme founders who are trailblazers across the spectrum of creativity.” is. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for celebrating and championing the success of women-led businesses.

Join for free on Friday, March 10th from 7pm to 11pm.Registration is here

Impact Hub Baltimore will be in preview on March 15th. It aims to support anyone looking for the ideal program to realize their entrepreneurial dreams. The event will showcase upcoming opportunities and programs available for spring and beyond, along with insights from key collaborators and peers such as Innovation Works, Made in Baltimore, Empower by GoDaddy and Make Space Accelerator. Executive Director Michelle Geiss explained that attendees will have the opportunity to hear about six to eight programs designed for BIPOC and women-owned businesses, as well as creative or mission-oriented businesses looking to grow and prosper. Did. These programs cover a wide variety of skills, from updating a website to expanding into a commercial space to buying a home.

Spring Program Preview attendees will hear directly from the people behind the program, ask questions, and understand which services are right for them as they grow. The event is free to attend and lunch will be provided.

Geiss said the purpose of the preview is to highlight upcoming programs and opportunities for Baltimore entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and achieve their goals. Bringing together experts and collaborators from different fields gives entrepreneurs access to a wide variety of resources and knowledge. This event offers attendees the opportunity to connect with their peers and gain valuable insight into the programs and opportunities available, so you can choose the right one for your needs.

Join for free on Wednesday, March 15 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm.Registration is here

In honor of Teen Tech Week 2023, the Herring Run Branch of the Enoch Pratt Libraries system offers exciting opportunities for all tech-savvy teens. They are invited to pick up a Teen Tech Week Celebration kit from the chapter, which features a wide range of tech-themed, engaging and engaging surprises. The kit includes amazing items to inspire young minds such as optical illusion bookmarks, clockwork robots and other awesome gadgets.

This exclusive Take & Make Kit will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from March 6-11 at Herring Run Branch. In addition to this, STEAM events will be held on the platform, so please check them out as well.

Monday, March 6 to Saturday, March 11 Open at 10:00 am every day except Sunday Free in-person attendance, register here Company: Impact Hub Baltimore / Johns Hopkins Register Knowledge is power!

