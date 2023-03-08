Senate, White House Push New Bipartisan Bill That Could Ban TikTok





This is not the first bill to address the perceived national security threat posed by TikTok, which is owned by China-based company ByteDance.

But it will arguably have more momentum than any legislation ever introduced on this issue. This is the Senate’s first bipartisan effort against TikTok in this legislative cycle. Pushed by his two most powerful congressmen on the Capitol, Warner is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Thune is the minority whip in the Senate.

And the White House is also on board, according to a statement released by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a press conference on Tuesday.

The bill provides a systematic framework for addressing technology-based threats to the safety and security of Americans, Sullivan writes. The RESTRICT Act said it would strengthen administrative capacity to address both the individual risks posed by individual transactions and the systemic risks posed by multiple transactions involving interested countries in sensitive technology areas. I was. Sullivan urged lawmakers to act quickly to send it to the president’s desk.

The RESTRICT ACT is somewhat similar to the bill introduced by the House Foreign Relations Committee last week without Democratic endorsement. Like the House bill, it would change a portion of U.S. law known as the Berman Amendment to allow for the free flow of intelligence materials from adversaries. In 2020, TikTok called out these amendments as part of a successful court effort to thwart the Trump administration’s attempt to ban it. , said it would create a rules-based process that would allow the president to restrict or ban foreign apps like TikTok and other technologies.

However, unlike last week’s House bill, the Restrictions Act does not require the Department of Commerce or the White House to impose a ban or sanction. Instead, it challenges federal agencies to consider potential threats posed by technology emanating from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, or Venezuela. Further restrictions are up to the Department of Commerce, Warner said.

Warner said the RESTRICT law will help to reduce risky foreign technology over the past few years, including efforts to ban telecom equipment from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, and actions taken against Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs. said it was intended to improve Washington’s whack-a-mole approach to A holistic, interagency, whole-of-government approach is currently lacking, Warner said.

The senator explained that the restrictions apply not only to existing hardware, software and mobile apps, but also to future AI tools, fintech, quantum communications and e-commerce products.

The bill’s introduction comes after more than a year of debate over whether to ban TikTok within the Biden administration and how to limit the ability of foreign applications like TikTok to access Americans’ data. includes the ongoing national security review of TikTok by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. It was launched under the Trump administration but stalled under the Biden administration amid conflicts between national security and economic officials. The impasse has delayed another scheduled executive order on foreign data collection for more than a year, and the administration has yet to finalize another Commerce Department regulation on information and communications technology.

ByteDance has long denied any connection with Beijing’s surveillance or propaganda activities. But its critics point to provisions in Chinese law that require companies based in China to comply with any requests from national intelligence agencies.

In a statement, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said the Biden administration does not need additional powers from Congress to address national security concerns about TikTok, which CFIUS has been holding for more than two years. and approve the deal she has spent the last six months considering. and called it a ban on the export of value.

Overwetter’s allegations are similar to those made last week by Rep. Gregory Meeks (DN.Y.), a leading member of the House Foreign Relations Committee. At the time, Meeks urged his colleagues to wait for his CFIUS and warned against banning his TikTok without considering its actual software power, free speech and economic impact.

But Warner on Tuesday suggested many of his Democratic colleagues in the House would support the restrictive law. I can assure you that I have actually had very positive conversations with my colleagues in the House Democrats who are very interested in supporting this measure.

Despite the surge in bipartisan support for RESTRICT legislation, getting legislation to the president’s desk is not easy. TikTok regularly reaches over 100 million monthly users in the US. If the law were framed as a TikTok ban, it could make it more difficult for vulnerable lawmakers to risk destroying their favorite online platforms and incurring the ire of voters.

It’s a popular application, and Warner noted that a ban would likely raise First Amendment concerns. I think the government has an obligation to show the cards in terms of how threatened this is.

