Verizon Climate Resilience Prize Year 2: Moving Forward





Things to know:

Verizons’ second Climate Resilience Prize awards a total of $500,000 to four innovative climate technology organizations to reduce the impact of climate change on their communities. In addition to awarding prize money, Verizon will help winners grow their businesses through consulting and guidance.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 7, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Verizon announced that the Climate Resilience Awards, an initiative focused on recognizing and promoting climate resilience solutions, joined forces with GreenBiz and the Resilient Cities Network. announced that the partnership will continue for two years. is a global non-profit organization focused on knowledge, practice, partnerships and funding to help cities build safe, equitable and sustainable futures for all citizens. Applications for the Verizon Climate Resilience Prize will open on March 7, 2023, with $500,000 in funding. The award will be presented to his four entrepreneurs and/or start-ups who are ready to scale and demonstrate proven climate technology solutions focused on at-risk communities. This initiative is part of Citizen Verizon, a corporate responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress. This is underpinned by using cutting-edge technology to drive social impact and create lasting change across communities.

Verizon Chief Corporate Social Officer Rose Stuckey Kirk said: The Verizon Climate Resilience Prize, now in her second year, aims to empower entrepreneurs and start-ups to scale innovative solutions and ensure everyone has a fair chance to succeed in climate change. is.

Submissions will officially open at the Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference in Miami, Florida, and close on April 23, 2023. His four winners will be announced at the VERGE Annual Conference in San Jose, CA this October. A judging panel of industry experts selected his four winners based on newly updated criteria this year, each with his $125,000 prize and post-award organizational development provide support.

Resilience-based solution leveraging 5G-enabled technology Solutions focused on climate-related impacts on vulnerable populations in U.S. communities are readily scalable

Applications for the Verizon Climate Resilience Prize are open to innovators who have demonstrated results in real-world applications, are active in the marketplace, and are ready to scale their solutions upon consideration. Interested participants can apply now at www.greenbiz.com/verizon-prize.

Verizons support, including next-generation technology through year one of the Climate Resilience Awards, will allow us to further expand our water level sensor technology across the Great Lakes region, said Branko Kerkez, co-founder of HyFi. says. Their guidance and advice will be invaluable in working with community leaders, partners and other organizations to build climate resilience in the most flood-affected communities in the Midwest and beyond.

Verizon’s Climate Resilience Awards open to submissions follows recent announcement of definitive allocation of the company’s fourth $1 billion green bond, the net proceeds of which will all come from a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) was assigned to Verizon is a major corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the United States, participating in 26 of his VPPAs with a total renewable energy capacity of approximately 3.3 gigawatts (GW). Verizons VPPA Portfolio Funded by Green Bond Program Helps Company Procure Renewable Energy, Staying on Track to Exceed Goal to Generate or Procure Renewable Energy Equal to 50% of Annual Electricity Consumption by 2025 We are working towards a new goal. By 2030, we will use energy equivalent to 100% of our annual electricity use each year.

For more information on Verizon’s commitment to climate protection, visit CitizenVerizon.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), founded on June 30, 2000, is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a global presence, Verizon will generate $136.8 billion in revenue in 2022. The company delivers data, video and voice services and solutions on award-winning networks and platforms to meet customer demands for mobility and reliability. Network connectivity, security and control.

Verizons Online Media Center: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available via RSS feeds. To subscribe, please visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contact: Bernadette [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/03/07/2622329/0/en/Verizon-Climate-Resilience-Prize-Year-2-Advancing-Innovation-for-Climate-Tech-Solutions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos