New WHO Equity Fund Eyes AI-Based Technology to Help Stroke Patients





Geetha Tharmaratna, Chief Impact Investment Officer, WHO Foundation, at OurCrowd Investment Summit.

A company using AI-powered technology to help people rehabilitate people with severe brain injuries, such as stroke, has come to the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation.

Launched in September, the Global Health Equity Fund (GHEF) will soon be ready to make its first round of investment.

The fund is a $200 million impact venture capital investment fund focused on breakthrough technologies that can improve health worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries. It formed with OurCrowd, a global venture investment platform that encourages early-stage investment in emerging technology companies, but is still privately held.

With the fund nearing a $20 million preliminary funding round, BrainQ’s device could pay off quickly.

One in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime, often damaging neural networks in the brain and causing motor impairment.

BrainQ, an Israeli technology company, has developed a wearable device that uses non-invasive, frequency-tuned ultra-low frequency and low-intensity electromagnetic fields to promote neurological recovery of the central nervous system. bottom.

The Israeli company has already received accelerator funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) in 2019, and the device is undergoing clinical trials.

According to BrainQ, there is growing evidence that neural oscillations at specific frequencies are associated with the initiation of periods of neuroplasticity, using non-invasive brain stimulation techniques to neuromodulate at specific frequencies. and can influence these vibrations and aid in nerve recovery.

According to the company, the vibration patterns of people who have had a stroke are measurably different from those of healthy individuals.

science fiction

Geetha Tharmaratnam, Chief Impact Investment Officer of the WHO Foundation, described the device as science fiction and said it would be significantly cheaper than existing treatments.

It replaces a combination of physical, occupational and speech therapy, Tharmaratnam said.

Being a wearable device, it can be brought into the home, allowing family members to become part of the caregiver. Finally, she added, the recovery time will be very small compared to current recovery from stroke.

Tharmaratnam attended the OurCrowd Global Investment Summit in Israel last month to look for potential investments in GHEF.

“The number of stroke victims around the world is staggering,” she said. “This is not just a problem in North America or Europe.

GHEF is aligned with the WHO Foundation’s Access Pledge, which ensures that portfolio companies create solutions for people and countries experiencing inequalities. Each company is expected to develop an “access plan”.

Tharmaratnam is backed by funding from the WHO Foundation and is led by OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved and OurCrowd Managing Partner Dr Morris Laster. The WHO Foundation and OurCrowd will create a supporting Advisory Board.

Technology is a big part of the answer

GHEF was conceived by the COVID-19 pandemic to highlight unequal access to health technology solutions and vaccines in low and middle income countries.

“COVID-19 was a wake-up call for me as an investor,” Medved said in September when GHEF was announced. “The pandemic has brought attention to health inequalities around the world and enhanced the potential for life-saving innovative technologies.”

Tharmaratnam joined the WHO Foundation a year ago and GHEF is one of her first projects. Currently, the program is only running on her OurCrowd, but she hopes to develop several other partners around the world around similar concepts.

“No country or health system was ready for COVID,” said Tharmaratnam. “My mission is to align investors with WHO’s mandate and the understanding that universally available health funding is inadequate.”

She told Health Policy Watch that the first step is to assess how healthcare is being managed, and “technology is a big part of the answer.”

“Technology is the magic of our generation, but if used incorrectly it can magnify exclusion,” says Tharmaratnam. “If you build a diagnostic tool, it needs to work in Brazil. It needs to work in Nigeria. It needs to be able to work in Indonesia.”

She said the foundation’s role is to lead a sea change in the investment space by building awareness among the private sector about the value of the financial and health benefits of investing.

“By recognizing that companies have huge opportunities and huge needs, this fund aims to help them enter markets they may not otherwise have considered. It can really bring companies together,” added Tharmaratnam.

checks and balances

The WHO Foundation has been criticized in the past for accepting funding from companies that do not meet global health standards. For example, in 2021, he was accused of receiving $2.1 million from multinational food and beverage company Nestle.

However, the foundation says that receipt of funds does not imply endorsement of the company’s activities.

Tharmaratnam claimed that “the foundation has the same checks and balances as the WHO as to who it can receive money from.” If funding is raised from you to support WHO’s work, you must be consistent with it. ”

