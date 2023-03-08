Sonos-era smart speaker cuts Google Assistant and gets Dolby Atmos





Sonos Era 100 (left) and Sonos Era 300 (right) Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo US

Sonos has announced its next generation smart speakers, the Era 100 and Era 300. The Sonos Era 100 is an official remaster of the Sonos One series and a complete replacement, while the Sonos Era 300 is a new addition to Sonos Dolby. Lineup compatible with Atmos. Sonos’ Dolby Atmos has so far been relegated to the soundbar space.

Both devices are designed with removable screws and less glue, aiming for better sustainability and repairability. Spatial audio from Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited are also supported.

It’s also the first time Sonos has made its Trueplay sound optimization feature available on Android devices. However, Sonos and Google’s relationship takes him one step forward and two steps back. Google Assistant is not on either device.

Sonos Era 100

The front of the Sonos Era 100 Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo US

The Sonos Era 100 is $250. It’s a smaller version of Sonos’ new-age device and will compete with relatively expensive speakers like the $300 Apple HomePod. For directional spatial audio, he has two angled tweeters and a mid-woofer that’s 25% larger than its predecessor, which helps the device deliver deep bass, the company says. said. Three class D digital amplifiers are also crammed inside the chassis. It also has an array of far-field microphones to aid in beamforming and echo cancellation. As with all good smart speakers, the mic can be turned off with a hardware switch on the side of the device when not in use.

The Sonos Era 100 is slightly larger than the Sonos One, about an inch taller. Sonos has placed the speaker button at the top of the device for easy access, while there’s a capacitive volume slider alongside other controls. It also has a port. Wire your device to the Era 100 speaker using a compatible USB-C to AUX cable, or connect to Ethernet using the Sonos Combo adapter. The Era 100 also supports Apples AirPlay. It will be interesting to hear how it sounds compared to the 2nd generation Apple HomePods.

The top of the Sonos Era 100. Includes a capacitive volume slider.Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo Japan

Like its predecessor, the Sonos Era 100 will come in black and white. The latter is featured in the photo here. At around 4.5 pounds, it’s light enough to move around, but it’s extremely dense and doesn’t replace portable stereos like the Sonos Move. The Era 100 is designed to stay part of the room and act as a centralized controller for all media in your home or office. It also features Sonos Voice Control for hands-free playback and Amazon Alexa for additional smart home features.

Sonos Era 300 with Dolby Atmos

Sonos Era 300 in black.Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo Japan

The Sonos Era 300 is priced at $450. It features a new hourglass shape, which the company says enhances the direction and dispersion of sound. Each Era 300 unit features 6 Class D digital amplifiers, 2 woofers and an array of microphones for listening to room acoustics. There are also four tweeters configured in different directions: one forward-firing, two side-firing, and one upward-firing, which helps Sonos reflect sound off the ceiling.

A pair of Era 300 speakers can be synced with Sonos Arc or 2nd Gen Beam for ultra-realistic 7.1.4 surround sound. At around $2,000 for a right, left, and center setup, it’s perfect for home entertainment enthusiasts.

The top of the Sonos Era 300. Includes a capacitive volume slider.Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo Japan

As for size, the Era 300 is about as wide as two 2nd generation HomePods side by side. At about 11 inches wide and over 7 inches deep, you’ll need to plan your furniture and chops around this speaker. Like the Era 100, it features capacitive touch controls and a Bluetooth button for easy pairing. There’s a hardware mic switch on the back and USB-C for use with compatible adapters. Also available in black and white, the former is pictured here.

Where is Google Assistant?

The Era 100 and Era 300 will be available on March 28th. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo US

For households that rely on the Google Assistant, it’s a shame that Google isn’t mentioned in this bundle of Sonos devices.According to Sonos, Google has changed some of the technical requirements for using the Assistant. But this particular elephant in the room raises some eyebrows: Sonos and Google will be embroiled in significant patent lawsuits in 2021, and Google will eventually find out how to do multi-room audio via Nest smart devices. Google is now suing Sonos for its voice control technology.

Sonos says it’s evaluating the requirements to include the Google Assistant in these devices, but says it will require a major engineering lift and will continue to prioritize Alexa and Sonos voice control. . We hope that one day the Google Assistant will be part of this ecosystem, but it’s up to Google.

At least for Android users interested in bringing the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 into their homes, Trueplay is now available. Trueplay is Sonos’ tuning mechanism that uses your smartphone’s microphone to assess the ambience and acoustics of the room where the speaker is placed. This was previously an iPhone-only feature.

The Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 will be available worldwide on March 28th.

