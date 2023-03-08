IWD 2023: Women in Technology and Innovation





In October 2022, social media lit up with the now-iconic image of model Bella Hadid in a blown dress at Paris Fashion Week. The technology that created the nonwoven was developed by Dr. Manel Torres over 20 years ago and utilized by his Coperni at runway shows. The overwhelming response from women, apart from awe, was the shared recognition that the body should not be forced into clothing, but should be made to fit comfortably on a woman’s body.

Hadid’s spray dress case highlights two issues facing the fashion and technology sectors. First, there is overwhelming consumer demand for fashion brands to be diverse, inclusive, sustainable and innovative. There is a shortage of women in technical positions to perform

The Australian fashion and textile industry contributes over $27.2 billion to the Australian economy, employing over 489,000 Australians and 77% of the workforce are women. Meanwhile, Australia’s tech sector employs more than 861,000 of her, and women make up only 25% of her tech workforce.

Combining the mighty power of technology with the personal and emotional threads of fashion, despite its power to transform the lives of women across the country, is currently underestimated and underestimated in Australia. As we declare the theme of International Women’s Day 2023 to be ‘Cracking the Code: Innovation for a Gender Equal Future’, it is now urgent to get women at the table to harness innovation across Australia Not when asked.

Australia is home to many amazing women entrepreneurs, founders, creatives and innovators. However, there is a clear shortage of Australian women in technology and cutting-edge technology that generate creative ideas and innovation. It’s also clear that women consuming fashion don’t feel seen, heard, or valued by companies.

Ironically, one piece of clothing that has evolved very little since its inception is the bra, one of the items women wear every day. Bras provide physical support for women to reduce pain and support movement as they go about their daily lives. Emotionally, bras represent how women see and feel about themselves.There is no greater responsibility than affecting a woman’s confidence and sense of self. But with the rapid decline of department stores and the disappearance of the unsung heroes of matching bras to women, the experience of finding a bra can induce panic or cause women to roll their eyes. It has become something.

For the last 100 years, the global bra industry has been dominated by profitable, phoning and toning men. Male executives are less likely to be satisfied with bra fittings and less likely to personally try the products they sell. % still report daily discomfort from bras.By 2031, the global market is projected to reach US$46.5 billion. Either way, it’s a problem worth solving.

How could technology, like Hadid’s spray-on dress, facilitate a new wave of women’s fashion experiences (and, importantly, bras)? Can you be in the room like that and make decisions about innovation and engagement?

At The OneTwo, business partner Maria Golushko and I saw an opportunity for a data-driven, technology-based solution to the experience of wearing the wrong bra size. Inspired by women in bras in department stores, we were driven by ways to recreate, expand, and improve that experience. Experience-Based Online Her Fit Developing her algorithm, her Totti, required first understanding a woman’s needs and then understanding how to design the perfect bra. It’s working: Totti’s fitting brings her a new size to 84% of women, and Totti fits her correctly 86% of the time (which is half the standard e-commerce return rate of 30%). It is less than).

This is our experience of using technology to address issues that affect the majority of women in Australia. Up to the issue, imagine the possibilities for women to leverage technology to address global challenges. The Australian Fashion Council has identified that “embracing technology and innovation can accelerate growth, maximize local content and make operations more resilient to future market disruptions”. Women must be given the opportunity to embrace these technologies.

Technology is literally changing the fabric of our fashion ecosystem. As younger generations demand more representation and organizations seek to be diverse, inclusive and innovative, women engage with technology and use it to change the world and the clothes around us. has never been more important. Women must play a leading role in weaving the way forward.

