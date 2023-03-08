Google CEO touts desk sharing that makes office feel like a ‘ghost town’: CNBC





According to CNBC, Google CEO Sundar Pichai justified a new desk-sharing program on the company’s cloud unit. This came after an employee cursed “corpspeak”, which was used in announcing a new program.Mr. Pichai said many staff members were working in the office only two days a week. He states that it can feel like a “ghost town” at times. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has justified the company’s new desk-sharing program, saying many employees can make the office look bleak if they only show up twice a week. CNBC reported on Monday.

“It’s clear to me that they’re trying to be efficient and save money, but they’re also leveraging resources,” Pichai said at an all-hands meeting last week, reported by CNBC, citing a recording obtained. “By the way, when you walk in there are rows of desks, it’s like a ghost town, and people always complain that it’s not a good experience.”

Last month, staff at Google’s cloud division in five US locations, including New York City and San Francisco, were told to coordinate every other day in the office and share desks with colleagues. The policy currently applies only to cloud employees, but Pichai said last week that other teams have “freedom to experiment,” according to CNBC.

Executives also urged Google employees to watch their spending.

“We should be good stewards of our financial resources,” Pichai said, according to CNBC. “We have expensive real estate, and if they’re only occupied 30 percent of his time, we have to be careful how we think about it.”

According to the station, the desk-sharing program had previously been criticized by some employees who mocked the “corpse peak” used when announcing the initiative.

Google’s belt tightening comes at a time when the tech industry is going through a difficult time after years of flashy employee benefits. Companies that overhired during the e-commerce boom during the pandemic are now facing a drop in demand.

More than 450 tech companies have laid off nearly 124,000 employees so far this year, according to the Layoffs.fyi tracker.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the company’s desk-sharing program in an email reply to Insider, but declined to comment on Pichai’s comments.

After conducting a pilot and research, a spokesperson said it developed new arrangements for cloud employees, calling it “the best pre-pandemic collaboration and the flexibility and focus we’ve come to appreciate from remote work. We are combining forces: making space more efficient.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-ceo-pichai-cloud-desk-sharing-office-ghost-town-wfh-2023-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos