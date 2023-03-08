IWD 2023: Women Disrupting Technology





When Ada Lovelace wrote her first computer program, almost two centuries later, she probably didn’t expect women to seek equal representation in the fields she pioneered.

Today, many organizations encourage women to pursue careers in computer science and programming. Her networking groups, her online community, and mentoring programs are available to help women succeed. These steps show the great progress we have made in recent years. But the tech industry still lacks diversity.

I’ve heard there are many differences between these stats, but there are some similarities. Women make up 47.9% of Australia’s workforce, and despite higher rates of enrollment in STEM courses than men, women still make up only 26% of her skilled workforce in the country.

When it comes to gender equality in technology and industry in general, there is a clear disconnect between intention and reality. A ray of hope comes in the form of a woman who holds a key position in the STEM industry. They not only drive innovation and advocacy, but they also guide conversations around representing diverse voices in technology.

We are pleased to see leaders, educators and working professionals taking steps to address gender inequality in the tech industry. I am optimistic about closing the gender gap in the tech industry. Through my experience as a cybersecurity evangelist and mentor, I have discovered many attributes that help technology industry professionals excel. Emotional intelligence, intuition, attention to detail, and positivity. And as a leader, I’ve seen firsthand how these attributes manifest themselves in both men and women.

These characteristics are essential for deciphering and solving technical problems as soon as they occur. Despite bringing such diverse qualities, women make up only 16% of her in the cybersecurity industry. Especially in cybersecurity, the ability to stay calm and navigate stressful situations is essential. With skills shortages and ever-evolving threats looming daily, it’s no surprise that the industry is finally ramping up talent acquisition while bridging the gender gap within its organizations.

All participants in the tech industry have a responsibility to address and turn the tide on the gender gap and its related intersecting issues. The portrayal of tech workers in popular media can be a direct place to initiate this change. We have a responsibility to promote more screen time and promote women’s representation in media and advertising materials. This causes people to unknowingly move away from categorizing technology as a male domain.Since strong female players such as Kiara Bowers and Samantha Kerr have made headlines, women enrolling in football and Australian rules Look at the exponential increase in

The education sector also needs to sow the seeds of tech enthusiasm early on. Computer science, technology, and engineering should be widely taught as subjects in schools. So that girls in the most vulnerable times of their lives can envision the opportunities that exist outside the gates of school.

This should be reinforced by technology leaders visiting colleges and universities during open days to educate and educate students about the opportunities the industry presents, regardless of educational background or specialty. For me personally, a degree in physics has given me a deeper understanding of the fundamental principles underlying the world around me. Likewise, cybersecurity professionals need to understand the underlying principles of the systems they are trying to protect. It is essential to note that trial and error until clarity requires a willingness to learn from mistakes and adapt to new information. Cybersecurity professionals must embrace failure, learn from it, and continuously adapt their strategies to keep up with the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Reductive questions about whether a woman plans to marry or have children should be excluded from the workplace. Especially when men, who are increasingly stepping into the role of primary caregiver, are not subject to the same questions. It’s important for leaders in all organizations to rethink their approach to parenting in the workplace.

Our leaders take great care to ensure that mothers working at ManageEngine have a great working environment. If you plan to take time off for caregiving roles, programs are in place to consider the resulting skills and training gaps, ensure flexible schedules, and facilitate re-employment. increase.

Despite the challenges women face when entering the tech industry, there are plenty of opportunities for women to advance in this field, especially in the growing cybersecurity field. The industry faces an ongoing skills shortage and this is a great opportunity for women to fill that gap.

It may sound simplistic, but I encourage women to believe in themselves. No. But it is most important to prioritize the expression of one’s opinion over the natural restraints of challenging authority. This mindset has resulted in ManageEngine having great female mentors and leaders.

As a final point, self-efficacy is very important for breaking free from negative stereotypes and prejudices. Women need to be confident in their own abilities and assert themselves in a male-dominated environment. Women in tech with high levels of self-efficacy are likely to consider entering the industry You can be a role model for other women who are struggling with success or who are currently struggling to succeed.

The future of technology is bright and there are many opportunities for women to advance their careers and pursue personal goals. Developing an inclusive work environment is an important aspect for all professionals in the technology industry. As a result, we can narrow the gender gap and create more innovative industries. We believe we have what it takes to create a fairer and more diverse industry together that benefits everyone.

