Facebook is testing to bring back in-app messaging features as it competes with TikTok

Nearly a decade after Facebook pissed off some users by separating its messaging functionality from its flagship social networking application and forcing users to download another app to chat with their friends, the company is now We are testing to reverse this movement.

In an interview with CNN, Facebook head Tom Alison said the platform is testing returning messaging functionality to the Facebook app, making it easier for users to view content without using the Messenger app. I made it available for sharing. The test comes as Facebook seeks to outcompete TikTok by strengthening its position as a platform for discovering and discussing new content.

We believe content is something that you can not only consume, but start a conversation, start a message thread with a friend, or share to a group of people who share the same interests. I think what differentiates Instagram from things like TikTok is the depth with which you can start a conversation with your friends from this content and have that kind of social aspect.

The move, which Allison also announced in a blog post on Tuesday, comes after Facebook revised its strategy last year amid concerns over a stagnant and aging user base.The platform will no longer simply connect friends and family. increase. Instead, founder Mark Zuckerberg wanted Facebook to become a discovery engine.

Facebook redesigns home feed to not only show posts from specific posts within its user network, but also uses AI-powered content recommendations to show more interesting posts from across the platform I made it (A new separate tab fulfilled the latter desire.) The goal was clear: to keep the user engaged longer and allow the platform to compete better with his TikTok and its steady stream of recommended content. is.

Nine months later, that change is starting to bear fruit, Allison told CNN.

A lot of the story leading up to this is that Facebook is fading, or that Facebook’s best days are behind it, and according to Allison, part of what they were trying to do with this milestone was , hey, look, that’s actually not true.

Rumors of Facebook’s demise abound, from admitting to having teenage problems a decade ago to a recent string of PR debacles for the social network and its parent company Meta. The rapid rise of TikTok and even the success of Facebook’s sister service Instagram has robbed some of the luster of the aging social network Zuckerberg launched in his dorm room nearly two decades ago. . But for now, that audience is growing again.

Alison, who has been in charge of the Facebook app since July 2021, said the introduction of the Discovery Engine strategy is one of the platform’s larger changes as it works to pave the way for continued growth and relevance. I said it was just the beginning. twenty years.

For nearly 20 years we’ve been known to friends and family, but what we’re really working on in the next 20 years, he said, is to be known for social discovery. I was. It will help you connect with people you know, want to know, and need to know.

While Facebook and Instagram have struggled to keep up with TikTok, including leveraging imitative features like Reels, Alison said that thanks to its roots in helping people connect to their networks, , Facebook claims to have the upper hand on TikTok.

For some creators, for example, Facebook has become a place to create fan groups and have conversations beyond the content they share on Instagram and TikTok, said Alison. I think it helps me reach my fans on Facebook in a way that I can’t on other platforms.

As Facebook plans its evolution, it will have to contend with what Zuckerberg called the company’s year of efficiency: a version of the internet called the Metaverse.

Allison said one of the things we’re taking into account in the Year of Efficiency is prioritization and, frankly, just focusing more effort on some of the bigger stakes. The platform has closed several smaller initiatives over the past year, such as its Bulletin newsletter subscription service, in favor of investments in key areas such as AI. A lot of the culture introduced across the meta is like how can we do less for better. And how can you do them faster, sometimes? Efficiency is more than just cost savings.

