How Google’s 2021 AI Ethics Debate Predicted the Future





After Google debuted its new AI chatbot Bard, something unexpected happened. After the tool made a mistake in its promotional video, Google’s stock fell $100 billion in his one day.

The reported influx of criticism against the tool is reminiscent of the debate over AI ethics at Google two years ago. At the time, researchers at Google warned that language model development was advancing rapidly without a robust and responsible AI framework in place.

In 2021, the technology moved from internal debate to the center of national headlines after members of Google’s AI ethics team, including Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell, wrote a paper on the dangers of large language models (LLMs). became. On the dangers of probabilistic parrots: could a language model be too big? It set off a complicated chain of events that led to both women being fired and ultimately leading to a restructuring of Google’s responsible AI division . Two years later, the concerns raised by researchers are more important than ever.

The Stochastic Parrots paper was very prescient insofar as it clearly pointed out many ongoing problems. Mr. Gebru told me.

Since the paper was published, the topic and discussion of one of the biggest advances in AI in recent years, LLM, has captivated the entire tech and business world. The generative AI sector raised $1.4 billion last year alone, according to Pitchbook data, but that doesn’t include his two mega-deals this year between Microsoft and OpenAI and Google and Anthropic. not.

Hannah said language technology is becoming a measure of AI dominance. She then added: [Its] It’s like a new AI arms race.

Emily M. Bender, one of the authors of a research paper on LLM, somewhat expected tech companies to have big plans for LLM, but didn’t necessarily expect it to see increased use in search engines. He said that he did not. Gebru shared similar thoughts in her recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Even when we started writing the Stochastic Parrots paper, what we saw was that all the heavyweights in the field seemed to put a lot of resources into scaling and betting. we.

Stay up to date with technology

Google may have predicted its growing importance prior to its decision to invest heavily in LLMs, but corporate AI ethicists have also warned against rigorous issues such as biased output and misinformation. I foresaw the potential pitfalls of development without analysis.

Google isn’t alone in tackling these issues. A few days after Microsoft incorporated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, ChatGPT was criticized for toxic speech, and it has since been reported that Microsoft has tweaked its model to avoid problematic prompts. The EU is reportedly considering AI regulation as a way to address concerns about ChatGPT and similar technologies, prompting US lawmakers to question it.

Google declined to comment on records for this work.

Mitchell recalled predicting that the technology would advance rapidly, but not necessarily predicting the general level of popularity.

Mitchell said he saw his role as doing basic due diligence on technologies in which Google has invested heavily and has invested more. She later said, “The reason we pushed so hard to publish the probabilistic parrot paper was because we saw where we were in terms of the timeline for that technology. That year it took off.” We knew that, but it was basically already starting to take off, so it was then that we introduced the issue into the discussion.

Bender ultimately believes that LLM is a fundamentally flawed technology and should never be deployed in many situations.

Much of the press talks about them not being ready or being developed yet. This suggests that this is the path to something that works. I don’t think so. , the amazing investment in this idea and the amazing enthusiasm for its deployment, especially in the search context, never led to testing that clearly showed a fundamental flaw.

