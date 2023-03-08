Home Depot VP on Building Seamless Shopping Experiences | Tech Spotlight





Angie Brown, senior vice president of technology at The Home Depot, shares how retailers view technology and how they create and deliver interconnected experiences to their customers, regardless of where and how they shop. Share how you are aiming for

March 7, 2023 | Judy Mottl Editor, RetailCustomerExperience.com & FoodTruckOperator.com

Retailers are deploying and implementing innovative technologies across the board to attack and engage customers and increase loyalty within their consumer base.

The Home Depot is one home improvement retailer that does just that.

In mid-2022, retailers have implemented two major initiatives.

The company deployed Adobe’s Customer Data Platform to better understand customer journeys and enhance omnichannel experiences. This technology will allow the home improvement retailer to deliver personalized campaigns within his 24 hours. This is a strategy that previously took him 7-10 days for delivery.

The retailer also worked with longtime technology partner Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to update the network in its North American stores. The company deployed the Aruba Edge Service Platform via his HPE’s GreenLake, Network as a Service, facilitating an advanced customer and employee experience driven by the platform’s cloud-native approach. Additionally, the retailer is rolling out his Zebra Technologies TC52ax handheld device, which allows employees to quickly check pricing and availability.

One of its latest CX initiatives arrived in early 2023 when Home Depot expanded its Pro Extra loyalty program to offer additional membership tiers and benefits for professional contractors and builders.

To find out what’s next for Home Depot’s CX, RetailCustomerExperience reached out to Angie Brown, Senior Vice President of Technology, to find out what retailers are doing to improve, enhance, and drive the retail customer experience. I asked for insight on what to aim for.

Brown moved to the SVP role in May 2022, 24 years after joining the company as an entry-level developer. Over the past decades, she has held various roles in multiple areas of the company’s technical organization. While she has spent years customizing her software, she has also implemented ERP implementations, hardware rollouts, and operating system modifications. For the past ten years, she has led her POS and order management teams for the brand, before she expanded to the role of Vice President of Stores and Technology.

As Vice President of Technology, he focuses on merchandising, technology enablement, and enterprise UX. Her team develops solutions for her chain functions in merchandising, online, customer, marketing, and supply.

Brown said he went into retail because he loves business and he likes solving problems.

“I’m passionate about continually learning and delivering value, and I hope to continue that for years to come here at Home Depot,” she said in an email interview.

Q. Let’s start with what Home Depot has done with technology over the past year or so when it comes to creating a seamless shopping experience. Any insight yet on what was introduced and his ROI?

A. Customers expect a seamless shopping experience no matter when, where and how they shop. Updated network with best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 coverage throughout the store. For example, even the soccer field surrounding the store helps employees and customers stay connected and find products and information faster.

Another major project of the past year was the launch of Intent Search. It improves digital experiences by identifying the products and services your customers need. For example, a simple search for outdoor ceiling fans yields a variety of results. With Intent Search, our search engine uses machine learning and terabytes of data to understand what specific customers need, along with hidden connections between products such as down rods and sloping ceilings. To do.

Your supply chain plays a vital role in a seamless shopping experience. We are the building technology that enables the most efficient and fastest delivery of renovations. Our network allows our customers to choose from multiple fulfillment options such as in-store, home, or on-site. Our innovative supply chain can efficiently process a wide variety of orders, both large and small.

Having a strong supply chain that can handle small packages and large products is one feat, but being flexible enough to manage urgent deliveries of varying sizes is another. For example, a small box of nails or a huge pallet of roofing material can be sent to the job site the same day or the next day. It’s incredibly complex, so it’s interesting and fun to understand how technology can make that process seem simpler to customers.

Q. Can you share insights on your deployment and strategy for mobile devices in stores and how it impacts customer CX and team member experience?

A. We are currently rolling out over 125,000 new hdPhones. It’s a mobile in-store device that enables employees to provide customers with a frictionless experience. With this device, employees can find products faster, connect with other employees quickly, check inventory and inventory, and serve customers. The hdPhone is equipped with long-distance barcode scanning capabilities, provides easy access to aisle inventory, and utilizes a powerful network to assist customers whether they are in the store, garden area or parking lot. will start.

Our employees are the lifeblood of our company and updates to our in-store network and new hdPhones will enable us to effectively support our customers.

The key to the deployment strategy for this project and all technology deployments was pilot, listen, iterate, and improve. We work in an agile way, with a constant focus on a customer-worn approach. This allows us to deliver technology that meets the needs of both our employees and our customers.

Q. Looking ahead to 2023, what are your technology plans or technology upgrades/advancements already in place to improve customer CX?

A. By the end of this fiscal year, we are excited to roll out Sidekick, our own app that will roll out to hdPhones in all US stores. Sidekick leverages machine learning to help employees prioritize the best in-store tasks to serve customers in a timely manner.

Additionally, our team will continue to explore new technologies and their applications, such as machine learning, AI, and computer vision. We also evaluate how The Home Depot can leverage these technologies to maximize customer value and remove friction from the shopping experience.

Q. Why is the in-store and online customer experience so important for retailers and brands like Home Depot? Is it because of customer expectations, competitors, or both?

A. Customer expectations have never changed faster than they do today. That is why it is important for retailers to align themselves. We don’t build technology for technology’s sake, we focus on making home improvements easier for both DIYers and professionals. Our customers do not tolerate friction. That means creating and delivering interconnected experiences regardless of where and how you shop.

Q. As the SVP of technology, what advice would you give your colleagues on CX technology? For example, how to prioritize, what to work on first, any tips you’ve learned over the years?

A. When it comes to customer experience, it’s all about listening to our associates, vendor partners, and customers. Technology is only powerful when it solves real-world problems and should be used as a tool to remove friction from the shopping experience. We strive to provide our customers and employees with the best tools in the industry to help them get it done at an affordable price.

Judy Mottl is Editor of Retail Customer Experience and Food Truck Operator. She has decades of experience as a reporter, writer and editor covering technology and business for top media outlets such as AOL, InformationWeek and InternetNews.

