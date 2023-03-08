15 tech leaders share the challenges they will face in 2023





Each year, the ever-evolving world of technology presents its own set of challenges for technology leaders across industries. Throughout 2023, new challenges will emerge and leaders must be prepared to meet them head-on.

Members of the Forbes Technology Council are no strangers to tracking and preparing for rapidly changing business technology trends. Here, 15 of them share what’s coming up this year and tips to help fellow tech leaders and their teams get ready.

Members from the left in the photo.

Photos courtesy of each member. 1. Embrace uncertainty

Embracing uncertainty is the 2023 paradigm shift to balance cost savings and innovation priorities. In this turbulent market, customers are hesitant to invest in technology. Technology leaders will: 1. develop and collaborate with a partner ecosystem that fosters interoperability; 2. innovate by defining an immediate ROI value proposition; and 3. the next generation of talent and manpower. You can build calculated trust with your clients by educating them by exploring their intelligence. – MaryAnne Rizk, Ph.D., Medable

2. Managing cyber supply chain risk

In 2023, managing cyber supply chain risks, especially third-party risks, will be a major challenge. Cyber ​​supply chain attacks are expected to increase significantly in 2023. Third parties are used as an attack vector by hackers to gain access to an organization’s infrastructure and data. This is no longer just a procurement function. Organizations must break down silos to manage risk. – Christine Halvorsen, Protiviti

3. Adapting to major AI innovations

There have been major breakthroughs in AI, as evidenced by ChatGPT and Dall-E. Technology leaders understand and adapt the capabilities of this technology, seek ways to apply it to their own businesses, and learn about new regulations, risks of coding bias, and other challenges that may arise with increased use of AI. You should focus on managing issues. AI programming. – Suki Licht, Finastra

4. Integrating AI into products and processes

Leaders will face pressure from businesses, investors, and non-technical leaders to integrate AI into their products and internal processes. But it would be hard to avoid investing in solutions that look for problems. By understanding user needs, internal organizational processes, and the AI ​​product landscape, leaders can start small and iteratively build AI-powered solutions. —Rahul Rao, Understood.org

5. Must play a hands-on role in production

Many tech industry leaders may not keep up with fine-tuning their hands-on skills or have an outdated approach to problem solving. So you can struggle because you can’t roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty. It’s a bold statement, but unfortunately it’s very true, especially in light of the recent layoffs we’ve seen in the industry (which are likely to happen in 2023). You should always be in the game by reviewing and keeping your coding skills up to date. – Sireesha Chilakamarri, Admedia

6. Leveraging automation within current tools

As budgets shift, technology leaders need to do more with less. Everyone is short on budget and there is a shortage of people with cybersecurity skills. Leaders must free their teams to do meaningful work. That means we need to find ways to automate repetitive tasks. It’s important to learn how to leverage automation within your current tools and extract multiple benefits from a single solution. – Mike Britton, Abnormal Security

7. Balancing ethics and new technology

The biggest challenge facing technology leaders in 2023 is balancing technological progress with ethical considerations and privacy concerns. AI is an invaluable tool for many industries, but leaders must be aware of how data is collected and analyzed. Is privacy a priority? Technology leaders must balance innovation and responsibility, building technology on trust with customers and society. – Vikas Agrawal, Visionaize Inc.

8. Become more agile and efficient

Technology leaders in 2023 will face the challenge of becoming more efficient and agile to navigate the changes wrought by generative AI, data breaches, and more sophisticated cyberattacks. They must create a culture of innovation and continuous learning. Adopt agile methodologies and new technologies, including generative AI. Build strong partnerships to quickly respond to new challenges. – Erwan Keraudi, CybelAngel

9. Maintain investment in research and development

With a looming recession, tighter budgets and new regulations imposed in innovative technology areas, staying competitive is essential. So it’s a great time to innovate, build new projects and enhance your solutions. To achieve this, companies must leverage technology to help transform and optimize processes and costs, avoiding R&D cuts. – Sheraz Ahmed, STORM Partner

10. Compliance with Privacy by Design Standards

Technology leaders must deploy products with global reach in an increasingly regulated environment. The adoption of privacy by design as a standard (ISO 31700-1:2023) is a clear sign that privacy requirements are here to stay. At an increasingly urgent pace, leaders need to understand how privacy-enhancing technologies work in their use cases. – Patricia Thane, Private AI

11. Invest in and learn data analytics

2023 could be as uncertain as 2021 or 2022. Leaders at all levels make critical decisions to overcome financial challenges, but most rely on gut feeling. Organizations are typically not set up to take advantage of system-generated data. Analyzing all your data to make intelligent decisions may be a pipe dream for some, but aggressive companies invest in innovative tools. – Mark Anderson, Alteryx

12. Integrate sustainability into technology strategy

It is imperative for technology leaders to use their technology strategy as a driver of sustainability. The company’s cloud strategy plays a key role in its environmental, social and governance narrative by helping it reach its net-zero goals. As regulators’ expectations of ESG transparency grow, the technology leader may soon tie sustainability KPIs to her IT strategy. – Anupriya Ramraj, PricewaterhouseCoopers

13. Break down silos between departments

Enterprise investments in systems of engagement have forced IT departments to adopt software development patterns. To scale, technology leaders invest in cross-cloud self-service platforms that eliminate silos across development, IT, security, and finance, enabling product teams to move quickly without adding risk or cost. is needed. This means bridging the gap between tools, technology, people and processes. – Brad Parkes, Morpheus Data

14. Redesign your business for the cloud

Digital transformation has led to rapid adoption of cloud-based technologies. Have you ever considered redesigning how your business works natively in the cloud, or migrating your existing business to the cloud? Start with your data, followed by your applications. Done right, it lays the groundwork for the adoption of new technologies like large-scale language AI, making it easier, faster, and more beneficial to customers. – Adrian Gregory, Insight

15. Kill the industry noise

Whether it’s the Metaverse, the next AI-powered surprise, or a looming recession, 2023 looks set to be a distraction year for tech leaders. More than ever, innovation and development must focus on lasers. Keeping up with the new scene is important, but only 5% of his year is exposed to the noise. Great technology speaks for itself and is recession-proof. – Aubrey Tucker, LEVEL Bot Technology Inc.

