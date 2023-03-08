Breaking the innovation norms for women’s empowerment in NZ’s IT industry





Clockwise from top left: Jo Haanstra (PwC), Libby Macgregor (Lenovo), Dalia Raphael (Delta Insights), Irene Naidu (Fujitsu)

New Zealand’s Women’s IT Leadership Ecosystem is leading the effort to break down the stigma women face.

As the Reseller Newsannual Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) shows each year, there is no shortage of talent in New Zealand’s IT and channel sectors.

Reseller News spoke to this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Cracking the Code: Innovating for a Gender-Equal Future, where top industry leaders shared their personal career journeys and shared their work for women in tech. detailed its plans to create a future of gender equality.

There have been many ups and downs on the way up the ranks for Jo Haanstra, Director of Cyber ​​Alliances at PwC, but the experience has encouraged her to trust her inner compass and gain confidence in the skills I have acquired. she could have.

Specifically, during his 17 years at Duo, he helped grow the business into a market leader in cybersecurity, had the opportunity to become a shareholder, co-founded a cybersecurity professional services business, and completed the acquisition of Duo by Sektor. I experienced. Define experience.

I am grateful for those experiences and what they taught me about myself. Without that insight, the transition from Duo to PwC would not have been possible. It was a big decision that took me from the comfort I had known her for 17 years to something new.

I have found that the more I know, the more comfortable I am in my career, and in life as well. It has allowed me to be authentic about who I am and not listen to imposter syndrome in my head.

Lenovo New Zealand Country Manager Libby Macgregor has had similar ups and downs as she learns to maintain her position as a female leader.

The stereotypes and prejudices I experienced since entering the industry over 20 years ago unfortunately still persist today.

I have been fortunate enough to have strong female mentors who have helped me build relationships, navigate the industry, and take on leadership roles, from holding my own space as the only woman on the board to leading the country’s business. I was able to stand.

For Dalia Raphael, founder and director of Delta Insights, facing discrimination has been a theme throughout her career.

The biggest challenge was having to put up with negative and demoralizing attitudes from some of my peers. Worse was the view some of my managers had when I had my first child.

At the time, these attitudes did what they intended and demeaned me as a technology worker and as a human being. But looking back now, I can see that it helped me become more resilient and determined to succeed in the industry.

This is the biggest lesson I’ve learned along the way. Each challenge should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a stumbling block.

Irene Naidu, Senior Infrastructure Sales Lead at Fujitsu, who also faced discrimination as a mother and has experienced racism in all aspects of business and employment, has witnessed a recent shift in attitudes towards discrimination.

I have been in the industry for over 20 years and have experienced a fair share of lack of diversity when it comes to promotion. I witnessed prejudices about who to hire for I will never be employed – the memory of that is sadly forever ingrained in my brain.

In the past, I have witnessed and suffered racism as a brown woman in the tech sector.

I am pleased that such attitudes and practices are rapidly disappearing from the industry.

Innovate in technology to disrupt the workplace

Creating real change for women doesn’t mean following existing ways of working in the workplace. Real equity looks like updating processes, expectations and systems to empower women.

By embracing technological innovation, existing systems can be changed for the better. As co-chair of Fujitsu’s gender equality team, Naidu cites gender bias in hiring and promotion as a focus area. Algorithms can be used in this area to eliminate human bias, she says.

Bias in promotions and performance appraisals can be removed with the help of data-driven performance metrics, she said.

The new world of hybrid work is another area Macgregor points to as a positive shift toward fairness in the workplace.

Technology has the power to increase productivity and improve the hybrid worklife. She said this opens up more opportunities for women in the workplace without having to choose between personal priorities and pursuing career ambitions.

Haanstra believes that the recent shift towards more positive attitudes to change, fueled by the rapid pace of innovation sparked by the pandemic, is a potential driver of change for women in the workplace.

Over the past three years, technology has played a fundamental role in our ability to adapt and respond to the highly disruptive conditions of a global pandemic.

How important it is for organizations to be agile, resilient and open to innovation in a rapidly changing environment, between pandemics, supply chain issues, inflation and geopolitical conflicts I think I have a better understanding of

Drive visible change

Raising awareness of the discrimination women face in the workplace is always important, but the most important aspect is creating and supporting programs that promote tangible change for women.

Naidu is dedicated to creating and supporting such initiatives and has established itself as a leader in this space. She speaks regularly at high school and her career evenings, encouraging women to pursue technology and her STEM-related careers.

She has introduced various role initiatives throughout her career with the aim of empowering her female colleagues. She also constantly emphasizes the importance of standing out for yourself and overcoming imposter syndrome.

I myself have a wonderful community of women that I use for mentorship and advice, and encourage others to network. I’m here. I truly believe that women should support other women. Because our strength is the same.

Haanstra is co-founder of Project Monday, which aims to address the shortage of security professionals in New Zealand and encourage people from all walks of life to consider a career in cybersecurity.

She said she wanted to provide a welcoming environment for anyone exploring cybersecurity as a career.

She is also involved in additional industry initiatives through PwC. In 2022, she will be a mentor to three young women at PwC through her GirlBoss programme, and within PwC she is also a mentor for the Global Women in Cyber ​​Security programme, helping young women in Japan, the US and Australia. coached women.

Luckily, she said, PwC has many avenues to help both the field where I work and the wider organization, both nationally and internationally. It’s something I love and I really appreciate the opportunity to share my insights and help guide them on their own path.

Macgregor emphasizes the importance of open and equal mentorship. I experienced firsthand the power of women to help women and the value of mentorship. Learning from experienced people helped me grow, she said.

Providing regular advice on mentorship programs at Lenovo and the wider industry, and directly mentoring women in the industry, Ive has mentored over 20 individuals to successful management positions.

Specifically at Lenovo, Macgregor is an active sponsor of the Leadership Pillar of the A/NZ Women in Lenovo Leadership (WILL+). WILL+ brings together female Lenovo leaders from across the region to discuss what steps the company can take to ensure women’s voices are heard. Advancing the pipeline of female talent.

We need to build a stable pipeline of women who are well-equipped with the skills and knowledge to enter the industry and hold their place. She said we need to give them the soft skills they need to succeed.

Where next?

Despite positive changes in attitudes and broader societal changes to improve opportunities for women, improvements are still needed to achieve true equity.

As an industry, we still have a long way to go in not only recognizing the women who have earned their place at the board table, but listening to and acknowledging the fresh ideas they bring.

The industry needs to focus on reducing the digital divide by encouraging more inclusion of our Mori and Paphika in tech-related areas. She added that this is a very important area for me and one that I always focus on.

Entrepreneurship remains a largely male-dominated field, says Raphael, and efforts are desperately needed to encourage and support more women to act on their innovative ideas. said.

We need more encouragement from the tech sector to give opportunities to women who are absolutely capable and who can be successful and great leaders.

She said it would be great to see more women encouraged to become entrepreneurs and start their own companies.

While recent structural changes are encouraging, Macgregor says there is still a long way to go.

We need to push institutions to ensure that policies and initiatives are inclusive, not just for women, but across all genders.

For example, we need to ensure policies (and infrastructure) that allow women, who are typically primary caregivers and returning mothers, to have workplace flexibility that allows them to work from anywhere.

