Why Diverse Teams Drive Innovation and Success





Women and other minority groups have long been underrepresented in the world of technology, but they have contributed tremendously and are still doing so.

As someone who works in the tech industry, I see first-hand where the challenges women face in traditionally male-dominated environments lie.

Our commitment to DE&I has taken positive steps towards greater diversity and representation, but more needs to be done to unlock the full potential of women in technology. . The topic is particularly relevant as the United Nations chose it as the theme for her DigitALL, this year’s International Women’s Day.

According to a World Economic Forum report, women currently make up only 22% of the global workforce in the tech industry.

In MENA, an increase in the overall female labor force could add an estimated US$2 trillion to GDP, according to PWC’s 2022 Women’s Workforce Study.

Particularly in the tech industry, young women find it difficult to envision long-term careers due to the lack of senior female role models they can look up to, which can discourage them from fully pursuing the field. It is one of the key barriers for women in the industry and a self-perpetuating cycle unless action is taken to break the wheel to lead change.

Taking it a step further, women already working in the tech industry may not have mentors and approachable role models who understand their perspectives and challenges, which can stifle future female leaders.

To overcome this, I encourage women to actively find mentors within their own companies or groups of older friends with similar life experiences who can share insights and help them grow. Otherwise, find opportunities for empowerment, such as mentorship programs, networking groups, and advocacy groups that bring together women from different walks of life to promote gender diversity and equality within the industry. There are a growing number of focused third-party initiatives.

Another hurdle women face is sexism. The old adage that women are expected to work as if they had no children and mothers are expected to work as if they had no career is a common experience for many women in the workforce. Key considerations are flexibility and support at home. Flexible work arrangements and schedules, such as hybrid work and calendar blocks for personal time, allow employees to fairly balance their professional and personal responsibilities. Similarly, having the right support system at home provides women with opportunities they would otherwise miss.

Driving innovation

Despite these obstacles, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of women in tech. First and foremost, there is a growing awareness of the importance of inclusivity in the workplace. Companies are beginning to realize that diverse teams are more innovative and effective, and are actively working to increase their representation within their operations. For example, at Uber, women have played a key role in driving innovation that addresses the unique challenges of women in different cultural contexts. A good example is the Women Preferred View, which was launched in Saudi Arabia as a world first. We are now expanding to several other markets. To ensure systemic and meaningful change, we need to bridge the gap between women in junior and leadership roles and ensure women’s balance in all regions.

There are several key strategies companies can employ to maximize the potential of women in tech.

First, it is imperative to foster a culture of inclusion from the beginning to combat stereotypes and prejudices. This is done through employee resource groups, training, mentoring programs, and more.

Second, companies can put policies in place for gender equality. This includes policies related to hiring and promotion, salary, and diversity. For example, if men have access to better fatherhood packages, they can bond more with their growing family, and as a result, responsibilities are more fairly balanced from offsetting and ultimately women Allows for a more seamless return to the workforce.

My advice to women in tech is to take responsibility for professional development. Set ambitious goals, work hard, ask for feedback, and promote yourself. Self-promotion doesn’t come naturally to many women, so practice this skill by promoting others.This will help you build the confidence you need to unlock your potential.

My advice is to be proactive, but the responsibility doesn’t just lie with women in tech. Realizing the full potential will require sustained and collaborative efforts by all stakeholders, including companies, trade associations, governments and individuals at all levels of industry.

Pia El Hachem is Uber’s GM – UAE and Levant.

