TikTok prepares to enter search advertising market to take on Google





TikTok has been more aggressively pitching its search product to advertisers recently, sources say. TikTok Search Ads has been in beta testing by invitation for almost a year. One agency source predicts that TikTok search ads will become more widely available by the third quarter.

As Google and Microsoft vie for the future leadership of artificial intelligence-powered search, TikTok is quietly preparing its own large-scale search advertising strategy.

TikTok has been beta testing search ads by invitation since March of last year. But TikTok reps have been more aggressively pitching the product in recent weeks, according to sources at three advertising agencies.

These sources say TikTok is pitching its products more frequently, and one of the officials is asking advertisers to participate in case studies that are often used to validate new products.

These moves, along with a recent TikTok job listing seeking a search advertising engineer to develop a “massive advertising system,” mark a broader rollout of TikTok’s search advertising product.

Shamsul Chowdury, vice president of paid social at ad agency Jellyfish, believes it’s “inevitable” to see this happen by the third quarter of this year, and it will help TikTok save a lot of money in the fourth quarter. Understand search trends before you spend.

“Gen Z uses TikTok for search at the same rate they use Google,” said Chowdury. “If TikTok can take advantage of advertiser usage, it could see a significant increase in revenue.”

According to Insider’s sister company, Insider Intelligence, that momentum will increase as TikTok carves out a market worth $112 billion this year.

“TikTok takes this seriously,” said Brendan Gahan, partner and chief social officer of ad agency Mekanism. “They can actually create a whole new stream of ad revenue.”

Even a small percentage of that search market can fetch big profits.For example, Microsoft recently said it could add $2 billion in advertising revenue for every 1% of search share Bing can take away from Google. said.

A TikTok spokesperson said the details it could share about TikTok search ads were limited during early testing.

TikTok’s search functionality is different from other search platforms

In a recent pitching document obtained by an insider, TikTok describes its search ad format as “a new gateway to familiar user-generated content and community experiences.”

Some advertisers can now use a toggle on their existing TikTok campaigns to enable search ads that appear as thumbnails on search results pages. However, advertisers cannot dictate exactly where these search ads appear. increase.

For example, a user searching for “sneakers” on TikTok during the Austin Marathon weekend saw an ad for Kane Footwear promoting a recently posted video featuring running influencer Matt Choi. Kane Footwear declined to comment.

Peter Chun, senior vice president and global head of partnerships and growth at agency VaynerX, said Kane’s ads show how TikTok search is different from other major search companies.

“TikTok looks at different aspects of content that you don’t see on other platforms.

He said TikTok uses landscapes, images, speech-to-text, captions and keywords displayed in a green screen effect to select which ads to display. In contrast, more traditional search engines look at video titles, descriptions and tags.

TikTok’s methodology will allow ads to be more personalized to individual users’ interests, he added.

TikTok has a lot to prove before it shakes Google’s search dominance

Google has long dominated search, but as TikTok, Microsoft, and Amazon try to grab market share, Google is taking more defenses. Prabha Raghavan, Google’s senior vice president of knowledge and information, said last year that the company’s research found that “nearly 40%” of young people looking for lunch spots used Google Maps or Search instead. He said he suggested searching on TikTok and Instagram.

But TikTok faces unique challenges compared to Microsoft and Amazon when it comes to challenging Google. Its search product is unproven and requires the hard work of producing a TikTok video. It’s being held back as several countries have tightened restrictions. And both YouTube and Meta are beefing up their respective short-form video products to attract some returning users and advertisers from TikTok.

Meanwhile, some advertisers are skeptical that TikTok has adequate brand safety guardrails for its search advertising product.

“Our understanding is that TikTok still retains all brand safety elements. [search ads] It’s still not available for many of our clients because we don’t offer it yet,” said Courtney Berry, managing director at digital agency Barbarian.

According to TikTok’s sales deck, advertisers can set up a list of negative keywords to prevent their ads from appearing on certain search terms that may be inappropriate for their brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/tiktok-readies-entry-into-search-ads-market-to-take-on-google-2023-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos