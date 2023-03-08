Google I/O 2023 will take place in front of a ‘limited’ in-person audience on May 10





Google’s annual developer conference takes place on May 10th. The search giant announced the date Tuesday afternoon after internet users quickly solved a teaser puzzle Google shared earlier in the morning. It will be held in front of a “limited live audience” at The View’s historic Shoreline Amphitheater. Google hasn’t hosted an I/O that anyone can pay to attend, even before the pandemic. For 2020, the conference has been canceled, along with many other in-person events scheduled for that year. A year later, Google held an event at its Mountain View campus, with an in-person audience limited mostly to company employees.

The good news is that Google will publish the event. I/O 2023 kicks off with a keynote by CEO Sundar his Pichai, followed by on-demand developer sessions available to watch on YouTube and on his I/O website. Much more will be at stake at I/O 2023 than in years past. Google will likely be spending the majority of the event showcasing its latest AI advancements and innovations, and for good reason. Bard’s recent announcement didn’t go as planned after a chatbot shared false information about his James Webb Space Telescope. Google needs to show that it can stand up to rivals like OpenAI.

