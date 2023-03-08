International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Women’s Day with animations honoring the ways women support women





Women’s Day is on March 8th each year, and Women’s History Month is celebrated throughout March. This year is celebrated with the Hindu festival of Holi. Today, Google Doodle marks the occasion by sharing animations celebrating the many ways women support women. Women’s Day, on the other hand, emphasizes gender equality, equal pay, discrimination against women, and wishes for a diverse, fair and inclusive world, while at the same time promoting women’s contribution to our society and their cultural, Celebrate political and socioeconomic achievements. Women’s Day also wishes a community where difference is valued and celebrated.Keep scrolling to learn more about today’s Google Doodle.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day by celebrating the many ways women support women. On her March 8th, they released her doodles featuring vignettes within each GOOGLE letter, with many women supporting each other to “advance and improve each other’s quality of life.” highlighted the areas of There’s a woman giving a speech while women of all ages yearn for her, a mother taking care of a baby, a woman marching to change the world, and a female doctor. Additionally, clicking on the graffiti will cause purple confetti to fall onto the screen, and the women will wear wristbands of the same shade and carry purple flags. Check out the doodle below.

The Google Doodle website shared the animation and wrote: To people from all walks of life.Women are an important support system for each other in motherhood.In honor of women around the world who support each other in all aspects of life – Happy International Women’s Day.

Meanwhile, the theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is Embrace Equity. The International Women’s Day website says: Equality. The theme of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign is to get the world to talk about ‘Why Equal Opportunity Isn’t Enough’. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/festivals/international-women-s-day-2023-google-doodle-celebrates-women-s-day-with-animation-honouring-ways-women-support-women-101678241435090.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos