How Student Entrepreneurs Can Leverage Technology and Government Support





Most startup founders only thought about entrepreneurship after they had 10 to 20 years of experience and enough financial resources to take the plunge.

But this approach is part of the reason most startups fail beyond the first few years.

A student’s entrepreneurial spirit gives them a longer rope to try and learn on the go.With product/market fit in place, there are no limits to how much a venture can grow.

Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook from his dorm room while at Harvard, and over the past 15 years has undoubtedly emerged as an icon of student entrepreneurship. Individual talent is always the most important requirement for a successful entrepreneurship, but what has led to building an empire that owns some of the world’s largest social he networks is leveraging innovation and technology. was his ability to use

In the course of the digital revolution of the 21st century, cutting-edge technology and learning opportunities have become available to students around the world. In countries like India, there are thousands of institutions providing technical education to young people. The approach so far has been to finish your college education with good grades, get a good job offer, and build your profile.

Starting at that age will have to address the financial needs of the family, such as medical care, household expenses, and children’s education. Additionally, since founders are accountable to investors and may run out of working capital if the venture is bootstrapped, there is an urgent need to shorten the Go-to-Market timeline and make it profitable.

This is why student entrepreneurship is a great option for young people. Let’s take a look at some of the key advantages that student entrepreneurs have over those who launch startups after a decade-plus professional journey.

Freedom to create your own course

As a student entrepreneur, I can’t answer for anyone other than my vision. You can dream big and dedicate your creativity, knowledge, and resources to achieving something successful. Since I am a student, there are no restrictions on working hours, such as when I find a job.

infinite possibilities

Student-led startups have always attracted the attention of venture capitalists and large corporations. If you can use innovation to build something that can simplify existing processes or address unmet market needs at scale, your growth potential is limitless.

Yes, there are also a lot of risks as the solution may not work, but you will still gain first-hand experience of trying to build a business that will help you later in life. You’re unlikely to get a regular job in the future, so failure doesn’t set you back like you would if you launched after 10+ years of professional work.

potential community growth

Many Indian student entrepreneurs and innovators are using technology to create simple yet highly effective solutions to support their local communities in their daily lives. From home solutions to tools that transform farming practices, innovators often come up with novel solutions. By going beyond innovation to entrepreneurship, such achievements can be turned into highly successful businesses that contribute to the growth of society.

These are just some of the reasons why we believe that entrepreneurship should be a key field for modern Indian students. support. Startup India’s mission has already created a huge ecosystem to nurture young ideas and turn them into successful ventures.

Young people in their early twenties can create innovative start-ups, which are now national unicorn companies. With access to VC funding, government funding support for start-ups, and increased ease of doing business, students can now launch digital-first companies with greater confidence and convenience.

What Student Entrepreneurs Can Do to Seize Opportunities Harness Technology and Innovation

Cloud computing, AI, and data analytics have made it easier to create breakthrough digital innovations and launch digital-first businesses. Leverage these technologies to get your business up and running without large investments or long time-to-market windows.

You can create an application or SaaS solution in the cloud, sell prototypes to early adopters or pitch to investors to generate enough money to enter the mass market.

Zepto co-founders Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha, both in their early twenties, began their first forays as entrepreneurs while studying computer science at Stanford University. They saw a golden opportunity in the online grocery delivery sector during the pandemic and seized it through the use of innovative technology. As long as you are patient and focused on building a TG-friendly solution, you can achieve success like this.

benefit from government initiatives

The government has launched several schemes such as ATAL Innovation Mission, Venture Capital Assistance Scheme (VCA), Aatmnirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge and Startup India Initiative. You can learn more about these and take steps to leverage the benefits of these schemes to build your business.

join the incubator

Leading Indian universities, engineering faculties and management institutions offer incubators and facilities such as R&D labs and incubation centers on campus.

Additionally, many private sector organizations operate startup incubators and large enterprise houses, and industry associations like NASSCOM also frequently run cohorts and incubators to foster technology-driven entrepreneurship in India. We operate. Join these initiatives and get end-to-end support including technology access, R&D facilities, funding, co-working spaces, mentoring and business development guidance.

learn from the experts

Even as a student, it’s always a great idea to consult an expert in the field you want to pursue. Follow industry leaders on social networks, listen to podcasts, watch YouTube content, read blogs and books, and attend live events where experts share their know-how.

build a brand

One of the biggest mistakes student entrepreneurs make is treating their business as an activity. Focus on the steps you should take as a startup founder later in life, even if you are a student. All aspects of building a business such as writing a business plan, registering a startup, branding and finalizing a marketing strategy should be focused alongside building a core product/solution or service.

Conclusion

A few years ago, entrepreneurship was a last-minute career option, but today there are ample resources and technological infrastructure for students to take the plunge and start their own business. Starting a venture is a great option for student life, as long as you have the right idea and the will to succeed.

It gives you a longer rope to try and learn on the go, and when product/market fit is done right, there are no limits to how much your venture can grow. Seize opportunities with technology and innovation!

