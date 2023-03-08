GAF to Showcase Unique and Innovative Products Addressing Residential and Commercial Customer Needs at 2023 International Roofing Expo





DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starting today at the 2023 International Roofing Expo (IRE), GAF will showcase a range of residential and commercial roofing products and customer-focused services. GAF, a Standard Industries subsidiary and the largest manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing products in North America, is focused on delivering innovative products that continue to revolutionize the roofing industry, while empowering people, It strengthens the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting what matters most: our communities, our planet.

Visit the GAF booth (#3301) to learn more about the company’s products and services, including:

New and enhanced residential roofing offerings that provide greater protection and performance, including the newly redesigned Timberline UHD Single (now Timberline UHDZ Single), joins GAF’s patent-pending Dual Shadow Line , contractors have come to expect features such as: Innovative LayerLock technology and StrikeZone nailing area, plus his new 30-year StainGuard Plus PRO Algae Protection Limited Warranty. EverGuard Fleece-Back TPO with new thickness options for added protection against punctures, as well as off-the-shelf copings, fascias, drip edges, gutters, downspouts, and both steel and aluminum in a variety of Kynar coated colors Trim New line of GAF EnergyGuard Non-Halogenated Polyiso. This innovation maintains the same R-value at both 40F and 75F average temperatures when tested according to ASTM C1289 and C518, contains no potentially hazardous flame retardant chemicals, and is compliant with LEED, DECLARE, Living Building, etc. contributes to and holds sustainability certifications. Challenge, GreenGuard, GreenCircle, HPD, and EPD. Updates to QuickMeasure, the only guaranteed one-hour roof measurement report for single-family homes, and new offerings to give you the data you need to understand your property, including local building codes, roof condition, hail, and more Upcoming releases of GAF QuickSite, which is a report on wind history dating back 10 years, parcel information and more. The GAF RoofCycle process is a revolutionary, patented recycling process that returns shingle waste from old roofs back into the roof economy. Through the RoofCycle process, 90% of the shingle waste collected by GAF is recycled and reused to create new shingles containing approximately 7% recycled asphalt. To date, GAF has produced over two million square feet (20,000 square feet) of new Timberline HDZ RoofCycle Series singles and diverted over one million pounds of waste from landfills. These new shingles are being deployed to repair or replace roofs on his 500 Gulf Coast homes for families affected by natural disasters. The GAF Energy Timberline Solar Roofing System brings homeowners nationwide an affordable, design-driven, world’s first integrated, nailable solar product. Manufactured at GAF Energy’s manufacturing facility in San Jose, Calif., the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle is at the heart of the world’s most awarded solar roof, winning more than 32 major awards in 2022.

In addition, GAF’s Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence (CARE) will host live demonstrations in both English and Spanish on the CARE stage during the expo, highlighting key product benefits and residential and commercial products. installation techniques, and best business practices.

Contractors also have the opportunity to learn about GAF Community Matters and learn how to support their communities through the GAF Community Contractor program. The GAF Community Contractor Program offers GAF-accredited contractors a unique opportunity to transform their communities and make their businesses stand out through the support of their local communities.

About GAF

GAF, a subsidiary of Standard Industries, is a leading North American roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most to families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF’s leadership extends to our commitment to positively impacting communities, industry and the planet. For more information, please visit www.GAF.com.

