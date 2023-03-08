Google CEO Sundar Pichai defends employee desk sharing





At a recent all-hands meeting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended the company’s new shared desk policy for employees. Pichai said the company is aiming for efficiency and cost-effectiveness and wants to make good use of available resources.

CNBC has obtained audio of the meeting where Pichai said Google’s offices were virtually empty. “By the way, people always complain that when they walk in, the desks are lined up and it feels like a ghost town. Not a good experience.”

Desk sharing is part of a downsizing effort called Cloud Office Evolution. CNBC reported on his CLOE in February, detailing Google’s plans to ask his Cloud employees and partners to share desks in the division’s largest office.

During the meeting, Pichai said many employees were only in the office two days a week, making inefficient use of the current space. He also stressed that since Google has expensive (and vast) assets, the company is a good manager of its financial resources and should pay attention to how it thinks about real estate.

At the same meeting Pichai discussed desk sharing, Anas Osman, Google Cloud’s vice president of strategy and operations, reported that about a third of employees were in the company’s office up to four days a week. Additionally, employees said collaboration improved significantly when they were assigned work days, even factoring in the rotation of shared desks.

In response to comments during the meeting from employees concerned about various issues, including how Google communicated its desktop-sharing policy across the company, Pichai acknowledged the sentiment and said the feedback is valid. I was.

