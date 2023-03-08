



The size and shape of the Pixel Buds Pro case allow it to fit comfortably in your pocket.Photo: Andrew Liszewski | Gizmodo

Good news for everyone who got the latest version of Pixel Buds Pro. Google has finally caught up with Apple and announced that it is adding spatial audio to its flagship earbud device. Unfortunately for all those who opted for cheaper options, cheap earbuds like the Pixel Buds A-Series still don’t get his 3D audio experience.

Google Community Manager Stefanie Frederick announced on Google’s Pixel Buds support page that spatial audio will begin rolling out automatically to Pixel Buds Pro users on Tuesday. The company says the feature will be available to all her Pixel Buds Pro users by next week. For those unfamiliar, spatial audio is thought to increase user immersion by adding depth to the sound. Some of these high-end her earbuds have a head-tracking feature that repositions the audio depending on the orientation of the noggin. Effects can be hit or miss depending on the listener’s taste.

Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski loved the Pixel Buds Pro when he tried them out last year. However, his non-Samsung Android devices had issues with spatial audio. Gizmodo’s own testing of Google Spatial Audio on OnePlus Buds Pro 2 showed that there are still some issues with the audio capabilities of third-party devices. One is stationary and one is for head tracking, but at the time it didn’t seem to be on par with Apple’s spatial audio products.

We need to do some testing to see how spatial audio works with Google’s own hardware and other devices. Either way, only certain types of audio work if you want to get the full experience. Google states that content must work in 5.1 or better surround sound. This means you can watch most modern movies and TV with spatial audio enabled, but your mileage may vary depending on what you watch.For example, to access spatial audio on Netflix, you have to pay premium I need his subscription.

According to the company, the Google Pixel 6 and 7 series phones are already built to incorporate spatial audio and head tracking.

Google isn’t the only one to update its earbuds with spatial audio. Samsung added this feature in his January update to the Galaxy Buds 2. Apple has been on the ball with spatial audio for some time, including his 3D audio experience in his $250 AirPods Pro in 2022. Here’s the fourth iteration of Pixel Buds Pro: It’s $50 less than what Apple offers, but it’s still unclear if he can beat Apple for the multiple spatial audio profiles feature.

