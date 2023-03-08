Europe needs to innovate, not restrict and ban – GIS report





Europe may once again become an important player in the global tech race, but it needs to free its innovation engine from bureaucratic restrictions and excesses.

Bureaucratic intrusions and regulatory restrictions thwart Europe’s innovative GIS potential

One of the fundamental objectives of the European Union was to create an innovative and globally competitive marketplace. This goal is included in the 2007 Lisbon Treaty. The Convention provides a framework for the activities of European institutions and trade unions.

Throughout Western history, markets and competition have been the main drivers of innovation. Its engine is powered by human curiosity, creativity and scientific freedom. With the exception of defense, government has never been the engine of innovation.

military research spin-off

Unfortunately, war remains a reality of humanity and a driver of development. Defense research and development (R&D) work often yields valuable by-products. It is an idea that can be explored and exploited commercially for the benefit of all. The most important recent example of such ideas is the Internet. It began in the early 1960s when government researchers experimented with remote networking to share information. Research on these networks has advanced rapidly in the technological hotbeds of Silicon Valley. Some funding came from the Pentagon, which was looking for a communication system that would work after a nuclear attack during the Cold War.

A common communication protocol for existing networks was established on January 1, 1983, the official birthday of the modern Internet. At that point, the market started working its magic. Today’s Big Tech companies were born not from government schemes and subsidies, but from entrepreneurship, creativity, competition and market.

The United States presents an interesting case as it strives to maintain the best possible military against all potential adversaries in order to be able to intervene globally. This diligence, in addition to two seas and friendly neighbors, will help protect the mainland and perpetuate Washington’s hegemonic position. Another example is Israel, one of her most innovative countries. Military and civilian development and innovation are driven by constant threats from neighboring countries to Israel’s very existence. Similarly, China’s push for large-scale innovation stems from countries’ overarching ambition to take the lead in the global power race. China’s leaders recognize that political and economic prominence requires a strong military base.

The innovative impetus through peaceful competition or war constitutes an essential factor in maintaining a country’s regional and industrial standing.

According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institutes (ASPI) Critical Technology Tracker, 37 of the 44 technologies tracked by ASPI give China the global lead. These technologies cover a wide range of areas spanning key aspects of defense, space, robotics, energy, environment, biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced materials and quantum technology. In the rest of the fields, the US leads. Europe is not shown.

China’s dominance is bolstered by aggressive talent and knowledge acquisition, according to ASPI. One-fifth of his high-impact papers are authored by graduate-trained researchers in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

great european invention

In its effect, geographic expansion is like war. From the late 15th century to his early 16th century, astronomy and navigational technology made great strides as European ships crossed the ocean to explore the Americas and Australia, opening up trade routes to Asia. rice field. Science has established that the world is not flat, and narrative astrology has been superseded by astronomy. All of this, underpinned by mathematics, made transoceanic travel possible. That created incentives for shipbuilding, improved navigational tools, and other improvements. Modern space programs are causing similar effects.

Such innovative impetus constitutes an essential element in maintaining the country’s regional and industrial standing through peaceful competition or competition in the most brutal forms of war.

Curiously, although competition is one of the pillars of the European internal market, the advantage of competition as a driver of innovation seems to have been lost in governments and the European Commission. Policy makers are trying to encourage innovation through bans instead.

off course

What does that mean? Look at the plans of the German government (and other governments) to ban new heating devices based on fossil fuels. They see the ban as an impetus for green innovation and the transition to electric use. And, of course, funds are allocated for that. From an ecological and supply security perspective, it may make sense to reduce Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels. But outlawing such fuel is bureaucratic overkill.

I don’t drive because the government has banned horses, and I don’t enjoy electric lighting because the government has banned candles.

The success of that strategy is questionable, as generating enough electrical energy is already an issue. A similar example is the European attempt to set a deadline for the end of the use of internal combustion engines in cars. If left to competition, fossil fuel prices will inevitably rise, and more economical and efficient solutions will be found.

Orders from institutions may lead to unintended consequences as substitutes may need more time to become ready and efficient. There is also the possibility that the investment will go in the wrong direction. This misallocation of resources leads to wasteful bubbles and zombie businesses on the one hand, and creates an investment gap on the other.

The list of innovations that have caused positive disruption without government involvement is very long. I don’t drive because the government has banned horses, and I don’t enjoy electric lighting because the government has banned candles. A modern word processor developed without banning typewriters. As the market tested different breeds, the transition in these cases and so many others was smoother and less wasteful.

Think big!

Europe has another problem. It’s a matter of competitive critical mass. European antitrust laws were not designed to work in a global context. It is regionally focused and Europe-centric. As a result, promising businesses do not grow large enough to be globally competitive. This over-regulation will prevent Europe from competing with the US and China on the technology side.

The idea of ​​Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton is that regulation will contain big tech in the US and China, leaving room for European solutions. Regulatory restrictions will frustrate European efforts globally. The continent can become a protective, mediocre fortress Europe.

Unfortunately, Europe is making the same mistakes China made in the 19th century. Chinese leaders believed that their civilization was so superior that they did not need to compete with foreign countries. This arrogance led to the decline of the Middle Kingdom, culminating in the looting of the Forbidden City by British and French soldiers during the Second Opium War in 1860. China has learned its lesson.

However, all is not lost. Europe can still regroup and join the fray as new technologies open up huge fields. To that end, we must restore the competitiveness of the continent. Instead of governments trying to lead the way with bans and regulations, we need to think about market forces and global implications.

