China’s State Council reform aims to counter US tech regulation and rising financial risks

China has announced sweeping government reforms aimed at undermining scrutiny of its financial system and promoting technological independence as its technology war with the United States rages on.

The changes to the country’s cabinet, the State Council, are the biggest in years and the third since Chinese leader Xi Jinping took power in 2013. post.

Tighter controls over key sectors are believed to help align them with President Xi Jinping’s priorities, from maintaining social and economic stability to managing rising geopolitical tensions with the United States. increase.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs believe these proposed institutional changes reflect a key focus area for Chinese policymakers in the coming years: improving financial regulatory adjustments to enhance financial stability. said there is.

The State Council, the government’s highest executive body, oversees 26 provinces and dozens of provincial-level administrative bodies. Although major decisions are ultimately made by the Communist Party’s Politburo, the State Council exercises certain powers to implement those policies, especially in the economic sphere.

Beijing also plans to scale back so-called iron bowls, a popular term for jobs with guaranteed safety. The number of civil servants in the central government will be reduced by 5% over the next five years.

Among the changes announced at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress on Tuesday, Beijing will set up a powerful new financial regulator, the National Financial Regulatory Authority (NFRA).

It will replace the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), which oversees commercial banks and insurance companies.

It directly controls the country’s major financial holding companies, including fintech giant Ant Group, formerly owned by the People’s Bank of China. It is also responsible for financial consumer protection and investor protection.

Ken Chun, chief Asian forex strategist at Mizuho Bank, said some analysts said Beijing’s apparent move to reassert state control of the economy could scare investors. .

Sentiment could worsen as investors need to remain cautious in any task of tightening regulation given their experience in the tech sector, housing market and private tuition industry, he said. Stated. The regulatory battle is far from over.

China’s financial system has traditionally been jointly supervised by the People’s Bank of China, the CBIRC, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The new NFRA now oversees all financial sectors except the securities industry, which remains under CSRC.

According to the government’s proposal, the new regulator aims to better manage risks in the financial system and strengthen supervision of institutions, actions and functions. The director will permeate, he added.

The establishment of a super-regulator will help strengthen and expand regulation of the financial and banking industry, which is becoming more complex and linked to other industries, Cheung said.

The move comes at a time of heightened risks to the stability of China’s financial system amid a sluggish housing market and a slowing economy.

The real estate sector, which accounts for more than a quarter of all bank lending, is in the midst of the worst recession on record.

Financial stress is already manifesting on multiple fronts, from protests at banks in rural Henan last summer, to a widespread mortgage boycott and rising defaults by property developers.

As part of the overhaul, CSRC will be upgraded from a public agency to a government agency. It will be given new roles in addition to its existing roles, such as examining and approving the issuance of corporate bonds, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the National Development and Reform Commission.

According to Goldman Sachs, the move boosts Beijing’s interest in developing its stock market and pushing for more direct financing to better allocate capital and slow debt accumulation. It shows that

The proposal includes multiple efforts to boost China’s technology and innovation as it seeks to counter tightening restrictions from the United States on the sale of advanced technology to China.

Reorganize and strengthen the existing Ministry of Science and Technology. It is tasked with advancing a nation-wide system for innovation, with greater emphasis on basic research and the application of technology to existing industries.

Faced with a severe situation of international technological competition and external containment and oppression, [we must] The proposal will better coordinate science and technology forces to overcome major core technology difficulties and rapidly achieve advanced technology independence, the proposal said.

On Monday, Xi called on China’s private sector to flee alongside the Communist Party to boost growth and innovation while blaming the United States.

China will also set up a new department to oversee the vast amount of data. The National Data Authority is tasked with drafting data-related regulations and coordinating data sharing and use.

According to Citi analysts, data will become more and more important in the future.Its use is placed under [a] Upcoming more structured regulation.

The previous regulatory onslaught against big tech may be over, but industry regulation will become more normalized, they said.

Beijing has launched a sweeping regulatory crackdown on the country’s internet industry from late 2020 to 2022. This was intended to align the powerful technology company with its priorities. Prior to the crackdown, the Communist Party made it clear that it needed private-sector politically conscious personnel who would listen to what the party had to say and follow the party.

CNN’s Wayne Chang contributed to this report.

