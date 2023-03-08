Google I/O 2023 will take place on May 10th





Following a literal input/output puzzle this morning, Google announced that I/O 2023 will take place on Wednesday, May 10th.

There was no developer conference in 2020. The following year, a live presentation was given to some employees on a small stage on campus. In 2022, Google will return to regular concert venues and invite developers to watch the keynote live as part of a one-day event.

The keynote will be live and available to watch on-demand after the event. All sessions are available to watch on demand.

I/O 2023 will be no different, with a “limited live audience”. It kicks off with a keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be followed by developer keynotes and “100+ on-demand technical sessions.”

One of the exciting things about digital experiences is the ability to reach a global audience. Content is on-demand and available in a variety of languages ​​for everyone’s benefit. Some translated content, such as videos with captions, may be available shortly after the event. Also check out what your local developer community has to offer.

Hopefully Google brings back the virtual I/O adventure experience that has been a highlight of the last two virtual conferences. This hybrid approach allows us to accommodate a wide range of audiences while maintaining the fun live aspect.

Google plans to move its agenda and program closer to I/O 2023. Registration for the conference starts today and is free again.

Register for Google I/O 2023 to receive updates on schedule and content, as well as related developer news, via non-spam email. Subscribers can also create developer profiles to store and view content relevant to them to get the most out of their digital experience.

Android 14 should be covered in great detail at this event, but we also have some AI announcements coming up. On the hardware side, we can expect a Pixel 7a announcement, a Pixel tablet launch date, and a Pixel Fold announcement.

Play a fun countdown and music player on the home page.

