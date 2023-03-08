New yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus





Spring is approaching. Like clockwork, it’s a fresh color for your iPhone. Apple has launched a new yellow option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding an even brighter hue to what has long been voted the best smartphone.

readily available in yellow

Starting March 10th, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in a new yellow option.

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for pre-order starting March 10th, with general availability starting March 14th. This new color joins the existing Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red options for a total of six options to choose from. from. However, it doesn’t look like the high-end iPhone 14 Pro will get a new color this spring, so if you really like yellow, you’ll have to stick with the base iPhone 14.

Apple has made a tradition of launching a new iPhone color every spring, with the iPhone 12 getting a purple option in 2021 and the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro getting various shades of green last year. It’s unclear why the iPhone 14 Pro wasn’t loved by this spring refresh, but Apple’s top-of-the-line phone suffers from general supply constraints.

I got the yellow iPhone 14 Plus pre-launch and it looks great up close. It creates a nice two-tone look. Since the iPhone 11, the iPhone has not had a proper yellow variant. We also tried out the new yellow silicone case that has the same bright yellow coating all over the phone (this can be fun to mix and match with blue, pink, etc.).

New colors aside, this is exactly like the iPhone 14 that launched last fall, and that’s not a bad thing. ), long battery life, and fast performance. You’ll also get the same promising safety features as the higher Pro models, including crash detection that can automatically call for help in the event of a car crash, and an emergency SOS text feature that lets you contact emergency services without a cell signal. increase.

The iPhone 14 Plus is essentially the same phone as the iPhone 14, but with a larger 6.7-inch display and slightly longer rated battery life. If you’re in need of an upgrade, the latest iPhone is the go-to option for most people. If you especially love yellow, now is the time to get it.

