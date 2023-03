The new Maserati GT2 has its first track test.

Maserati returned to racing this season by acquiring and rebranding the Venturi Formula E team, and last July announced that it would build a new racer based on the MC20 sports car.

Known simply as GT2, this new machine is designed to meet the GT2 regulations, which make more power than GT3 cars but rely less on aerodynamics for lap times and a gentleman Allow driver access.

Eligible to race alongside Audi, Porsche, KTM, Brabham and Lamborghini cars in the Stéphane Ratel Organization’s pro-am focused GT2 European Series, with Bronze and Silver grade drivers racing together can do.

Ahead of its official launch at the 24 Hours of Spa in July, the GT2 made its first track run at the Autodromo Varano de Melegari in the hands of Maserati test driver Andrea Bertolini. The era of FIA GT and GT1 World Championships on the MC12.

Plus: The unwanted GT car that changed sports car racing forever

Early feedback has been positive, Bertolini said.

We found all the participants to be very enthusiastic and motivated.

We have focused on developing a product that not only stands up to our competitors, but is the ideal car for the gentleman driver in terms of handling, comfort and performance. We want you to experience the unique feeling of this car.

Maserati MC20 GT2

Photo credit: Maserati Media Center

Over the last few months, we have been working intensively on the simulator thanks to an amazing team. I would like to thank them. The most positive aspect is that following these first few days allowed me to realize everything to the fullest.

A series of intense tests await to get you ready to hit the ground running.

It has the same 463kW Nettuno V6 engine as the MC20, a carbon fiber central monocoque and full composite bodywork including an adjustable rear wing.

Its suspension components are designed specifically for racing with adjustable shock absorbers and anti-roll bars and features a 6-speed sequential racing gearbox.

The third season of the GT2 European Series kicks off at Monza on April 23rd with a schedule of six rounds at the Red Bull Ring, Dijon, Portimao, Valencia and Paul Ricard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autosport.com/gt/news/new-maserati-gt2-has-first-track-test/10441422/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos