Ring Launches High-Resolution Battery-Powered Doorbell





Ring released a doorbell for the first time in two years. The $180 Battery Doorbell Plus brings head-to-toe video and improved resolution to the Amazon-branded lineup.

The smart home accessory features a 150×150 degree view that allows you to see your visitor’s entire body. The company says the Doorbell Plus has the highest resolution of its models at 1536p.

Newer models have quick-release rechargeable battery packs. It’s also compatible with a solar panel connection and can keep powering until the next charge.

Ring says modes like People Only Mode and Motion Zones improve the device’s battery life over the original doorbell. But given that the first version of the Doorbell was introduced many years ago, it would be surprising if the company didn’t upgrade on that front.

The company also offers additional features such as package alerts, video history, sharing and saving with ring protection plans. Last year, they increased the price of their basic plan from $3 to $4 per month and added features like extended video history and bulk downloads. Ring is also pushing more features behind the paywall, such as turning on/off recording and live view, starting March 29, for new buyers.

The company has had several security incidents over the last few years. It has also been accused of sharing videos with the government without the user’s explicit permission. Ring said he will start offering end-to-end encryption of video for wired models in 2021 and extended protection to battery-powered models last year. Last November, the company launched a pilot program on its Neighbors app that allows government agencies to send alerts about alleged crimes and events nearby.

The Battery Doorbell Plus is available for pre-order starting today at Amazon and Ring.com for $180. Shipping will begin on April 5th.

