DuckDuckGo dabbles in AI search





Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has become the latest veteran search player after Microsoft and Google to put its beak on the generative AI trend. Today we announced the beta version of an AI-powered summarization feature called DuckAssist. User’s search query.

DDG uses natural language technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Anthropic, an AI startup founded by former OpenAI employees, to power its natural language summarization capabilities and use it for Wikipedia, sources, and more. combined with its own active indexing of reference sites. Answers (Encyclopedia Britannia is another source it refers to).

Founder Gabe Weinberg told TechCrunch that the source of information they use for DuckAssist is currently “99%+ Wikipedia.” But he said the company is “experimenting how to incorporate other sources and when to use them.” This suggests that they may try to match the source to the context of the query (e.g. topical news-related search queries DuckAssist may source information from authoritative news media to make it more relevant). ). As such, it remains to be seen how DDG will evolve this feature, and whether, for example, it will seek to enter into partnerships with reference sites.

At launch, DuckAssist will only be available via DDG’s app and browser extension, but the company says it plans to roll it out to all search users in the coming weeks. , does not require the user to be logged in to access. Currently only available in English.

According to Weinberg, the AI ​​models that DDG is (“currently”) using to power natural language summarization are OpenAI’s Davinci model and Anthropic’s Claude model. He also notes that DDG is “experimenting” with the recently announced new Turbo model OpenAI.

Also note that DDG’s search engine already has an instant answer feature that is triggered for certain types of queries and displays the answers right above the normal link list. (Example scenarios are asking a search engine to sum up a basic calculation, display a calendar for the current month, or request a piece of information factually.)

But DDG says that adding generative AI summaries could increase the number of queries that can be answered directly this way. We refer to the addition of Generative AI as “fully integrated instant answers”.

“The two main advantages compared to other instant answers are that DuckAssist answers more directly to the user’s question, and DuckAssist can answer far more questions,” says Weinberg. “The generative AI behind DuckAssist generates new text for a given query. Standard instant answers usually pull quotes. They can respond more directly, quickly surface information buried in articles, and synthesize information from multiple Wikipedia snippets, thus answering a wider range of questions.”

DuckAssist aims to help search engine users find fact-based information faster. As such, it only appears as an option when we determine that the technology is useful for a particular query.

“When you search for a question in the DuckDuckGo app or browser extension and DuckAssist determines that it can find an answer from Wikipedia, a magic wand icon and[質問する]A button may appear. ‘ explains DDG.

If the answer has been previously asked for by another DDG user, the company says it will appear automatically, but if the user doesn’t want to be exposed to AI, instant answers (including DuckAssist) are available in settings. Also note that you can choose to disable the Generated abstract.

According to Weinberg, the feature works by using AI to generate new natural language responses “based on specific/relevant sections of Wikipedia articles” that DDG provides by independently scanning the source. It says it will. (He specifies that DDG uses proprietary indexing technology to “ask the model to identify relevant chunks of text from Wikipedia and format the answer in a way that directly responds to the query.”) are available.)

Accuracy is one of the key concerns with the application of generative AI. This technology tends to hoax information, and the automated output presented in the natural language wrapper can sound very trustworthy, even though it’s not fact-checked.

In this regard, Weinberg says DuckAssist is designed to increase the likelihood of getting the correct answer while also providing the user with the information that the answer is automated. If DuckAssist turns out to be more of a “ass” than an assistant).

“A search engine’s job is to surface reliable information quickly. We did this by intentionally limiting the sources that DuckAssist summarizes,” he says. “For now, DuckAssist only pulls answers from Wikipedia and a few relevant sources like Britannica. The possibility of generating “hallucinations” is greatly limited.

“That said, I know it’s not 100% correct — unless you provide the most relevant text, [to the AI] For example, when summarizing, or if there is an error in Wikipedia itself. In any case, I’ll label all answers as having not been independently checked for accuracy and provide links to the most relevant Wikipedia articles for more information. “

On the privacy front, DDG promises that this search using AI capabilities will be anonymous. We also further emphasize that, in line with our headline privacy pledge, we do not share data with third parties we work with to integrate generative AI capabilities into search. engine. (In the blog post, Weinberg also clarifies that user anonymous searches are not used to train the supplier’s AI models.)

As part of our approach to addressing the accuracy issue of generative AI, we are asking users to provide feedback on the quality of DuckAssist summaries via a feedback link that appears next to every DuckAssist answer. It is also sent only to DDG itself and not to third parties.

The launch of DuckAssist will inevitably mean more automated answers will pop up in response to user queries, but DDG says the feature is still only available for a small number of searches. increase. Expressing your search query as a question makes your feature more likely to show up in search results.

Weinberg said in a blog post: ”. “At DuckDuckGo, we have tried to understand the difference between what works in the future and what works today. We want to add great value.”

AI-powered search and browser capabilities are also in development from DDG, with additional AI-related news coming in the coming months. (However, he isn’t drawn to what it’s cooking — it just says, “Enjoy!”).

Here’s a clip of the DuckAssist feature in action for the search query “is antarctica a country”. This shows the user being prompted (“ask”) to enable her DuckAssist, and upon doing so receiving a condensed natural language answer. Above the source (Wikipedia), a reference to the section of the source article:

In a blog post, DDG explains that it chose Wikipedia as the primary source of information for DuckAssist. That’s because crowdsourced encyclopedias are the primary source of information for existing Instant Answers features, and while they’re not for everyone, they rate them as “relatively reliable in a wide range of fields.” ”.

It also points out that Wikipedia has the added advantage of being a public resource.

Additionally, Wikipedia is, of course, constantly being updated to expand the queries DuckAssist can meaningfully answer. That said, the knowledge graph still lags behind. As DDG points out that “currently” the DuckAssist Wikipedia index may be up to “weeks old”. (But it says it has plans to “further up-to-date” in addition to adding the source “soon”.)

Note that the current generation of DDG’s Instant Answers are also not always correct.

At the time of this writing, a DDG search for “people in space” yielded a neat stack of 10 astronaut cards suggesting they are currently in orbit, but the US astronaut A photo of Kayla Barron was shown twice. Once with her own card and once (accidentally) paired with German astronaut Matthias Maurer’s card. is not.

Still, the power of generative AI to automate far more interactions (in this case, answering more types of search queries) will greatly expand the platform’s ability to apply such shortcuts to information situation can cause great distortion. The probability that a user will encounter a technically generated error.

