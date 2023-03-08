New Spotify for Podcasters Brings the Best of Spotify to Every Creator — Spotify





Empowering creators is at the heart of everything we do at Spotify. We’ve long built the tools podcasters need to tell their stories and grow their audience, but until now they’ve been split into multiple separate platforms, including her Anchor for podcasters and Spotify. I came. It was too complicated for creators who wanted to easily take advantage of all the features Spotify has to offer. That’s it.

Today at Stream On, we announced that we are consolidating our tools into one convenient one-stop shop: Spotify for Podcasters.

This greatly simplifies the experience for all podcasters already on Spotify, and opens the door for even more creators to succeed, regardless of how they manage their podcasts.

Make features available to all podcasters

Previously, the most innovative features were restricted to Anchor users only. But we were building the new Spotify for podcasters in a way that provided more open access to innovation. As a result, all Spotify for Podcasters users, including those who don’t host content on Spotify, have access to her Q&A and polling features on their dashboard.

Also, keep an eye out for more features coming to non-hosted users in the future. We are starting to give more creators access to video podcasts. For more information, you can sign up at spotify.com/video.

New Spotify features for podcasters

Starting today, when all creators sign up or log in to Spotify for Podcasters, they’ll see all the dashboards they need to create, manage and level up their shows.

Ability to upload and publish episodes (for users hosting shows on Spotify for Podcasters) Interactive features such as Q&A and polls Advanced features such as streaming numbers and audience demographics to track show growth analysis

Plus, Spotify for Podcasters offers free hosting. Users whose podcasts are hosted on Spotify for Podcasters also get access to recording and editing tools, video uploads, and monetization features.

The latest Spotify features for podcasts

Today we announced several new Spotify features to help listeners discover and engage with creators. Please note the following:

Podcast preview. This allows listeners to sample shows directly on their home feed. Creators can now add podcast chapters to their episodes by including a time stamp in the episode description. These allow listeners to browse episodes by topic or section. Creators can join her Spotify Labs, a global series of workshops that give them the chance to produce in a world-class production studio, learn from Spotify experts, and connect with fellow podcasters and artists. Plus, we were launching a new space for educational podcasting content with growth tips, comprehensive how-to guides, advice from fellow creators, and more.

Combine the powerful all-in-one podcasting tool of Imagine Anchors with the advanced insights and analytics of Spotify for Podcasters, all with interactive capabilities. And imagine Spotify being available for free in every market where it’s live.

Stop imagining. That’s the new Spotify for podcasters.

For more information, see Spotify for Podcasters.

