



If you’ve spent time looking for a new TV, you’ve probably already heard of 8K, which claims to offer the highest resolution picture available. Following recent image quality upgrades, 8K Ultra HD TVs are truly a groundbreaking new format, offering four times the resolution of 4K. The problem is that not only are these new 8K TVs considerably more expensive than their 4K brethren, but there is still virtually no 8K content available to watch on them.

8K Association Executive Director Mike Fiddler says the current 8K models are ideal for AV enthusiasts interested in the ultimate entertainment experience. But as he saw in the late 1990s when HDTVs first came out, hardware usually hits the market well before content. In fact, 4K Ultra HD TVs have been on the market for about a decade, and 4K content is still catching up.

So why is absorption so slow? And, more importantly, is this new technology worth spending money on now, or should we wait for more content? Here’s everything you need to know about TV.

8K Ultra HD TV is the latest TV format with four times the resolution of 4K. In numbers, there are 7,680 pixels horizontally and 4,320 pixels vertically on the screen, for a total of about 33 million pixels (this is simply the pixels that make up a television image). Compare that to 3,840 x 2,160 and 8 million pixels on a 4K TV, and it’s a big difference.

The more pixels, the sharper, more detailed, and brighter the image. With 8K resolution, you can’t see the individual pixels that make up an image, even if you’re sitting near a huge screen like 77 inches. This makes for a more realistic and theatrical experience.

8K resolution also means better circles and curves, such as the sun setting on the horizon, says Robert Zohn, president of Value Electronics in Scarsdale, New York. By placing the pixels smaller and closer together, he says, the circles are more accurate because there are no jagged edges at all. At 8K, colors also pop off the screen. Not only does 8K have more saturated colors, but it’s also more accurate. For example, skin tones are more sophisticated.

The first 8K TVs launched in 2018, but high prices and lack of content have kept sales modest. Even in Japan, where he has one 8K broadcast TV channel, uptake has been minimal, according to his April 2022 report for Omdia. In 2021, 8K TVs accounted for only 15% of his total global TV shipments, or about 350,000 sets. Omdia predicts sales of 2.7 million of his 8K TVs by the end of 2026. For comparison, last year the Consumer Technology Association predicted that in 2022 the US alone would ship 28.6 million of his 4K TVs.

A look at the top contenders at Value Electronics’ latest TV Shootout in August 2022 shows that flagship 8K TVs are still a hefty investment, especially compared to 4K TVs. His winning 8K model, LG’s Z2 PUA series OLED TV, is priced at a staggering $24,999 for the 88-inch giant and $9,999 for the 77-inch mini-me. The LG panel beat out Samsung’s 85-inch QN85QN900B ($5,999) and Sony’s 85-inch XR85Z9K ($8,999) in the competition. But sacrificing 20 inches leaves Samsung’s 65-inch version at $2,599. progress.

The advent of 8K TVs came long before native 8K content. His professionally filmed 8K content was virtually accomplished, despite several technical statements being broadcast at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and some of his 8K experiments in the UK at Rugby. You can’t show off your pixels. However, there is a lot of user-generated 8K content on YouTube and Vimeo.

It will be a while before we see Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs in 8K on CBS Sports or Amazon Prime Video. The He 8K Association, an inter-industry trade alliance, said the Blu-ray Disc format will not extend to He 8K as the industry moves from physical media to internet streaming. Streaming services, on the other hand, have not yet caught up to the speed of 4K TV shows and movies.

So, with 8K content virtually unavailable, what are the benefits of buying an 8K TV? To future-proof your TV, Zorn says. In reality, though, you’ll likely be buying a new TV by the time 8K content is easily accessible.

8K: Upscaling and Beyond

As for the content front, Fidler says he’s keeping an eye on it. Thanks to his professional-grade 8K camera, which the filmmaker uses to ensure the highest possible resolution, this content will eventually come to market in tandem with the increasing number of his 8K products. , he adds optimistically.

8K is also expected to be part of next-generation gaming systems. Sony and Microsoft have said that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles will be upgradeable in the future, supporting native 8K video at 60-120 frames per second. It’s encouraging to see Amazon Prime Video, Google, IMAX, and Roku part of the 8K Association.

While you can’t currently watch your favorite shows and movies in 8K on Amazon Prime, Netflix, or Disney+, that doesn’t mean you can’t experience the benefits of an 8K TV. All 8K TVs have advanced processors that can upscale 4K and HD content to 8K resolution, so everything you watch is automatically upgraded with additional color and resolution. The higher the quality of the initial video, the better it will look in 8K. In most cases, 4K movies and shows look better when upscaled on an 8K TV.

If you have a high-end camera or smartphone of choice, don’t wait for the pros to offer 8K content. Believe it or not, many high-end digital still cameras offer 8K video recording of him, which you can watch on your TV. The Fujifilm X-H2 mirrorless camera ($2,000 body, $2,500 with lens) records 8K at 30 frames per second. The higher the recording frame rate, the smoother the video on your 8K TV.

And if you’re not ready to invest in an expensive camera, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (starting at $1,200), can record 8K video at 30 frames per second. This is an upgrade from his 8K of 24 frames per second on the previous model, but the 33-million-pixel file size makes transferring video difficult. Samsung says 8K videos can be shared over Wi-Fi or viewed on Samsung TVs using the Tap or Smart View features. You can also upload to YouTube using the Samsungs Gallery app, but you will get a warning. According to Samsung, videos may take longer to upload due to their large file size.

LG uses AI in its Alpha9 Gen 5 processor to automatically adjust your TV settings to match the picture and sound quality to the content you’re watching. Gamer-friendly features reduce input lag, stuttering, and tearing. His WebOS 22 powered smart TV from LG has built-in access to top streaming services and over 300 free his LG channels.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TV is based on the Mini LED, known for its bright images. Mini LEDs combined with quantum dot technology create a billion shades. Game Hub brings console and streaming games together in one place, at speeds up to 120Hz. Streaming channels are available through Samsung’s Tizen TV platform. Compatibility with SmartThings lets you control compatible smart home devices from your TV screen.

This mini LED TV is designed to take full advantage of Sony’s PlayStation 5, so details are easy to see even in high-contrast scenes. Your TV automatically switches between Game Mode and Standard Mode for optimal playback of games and movies. With Google TV built-in, find your favorite shows and get recommendations on how to watch with hands-free voice control.

TCL’s AiPQ engine uses machine learning to intelligently enhance images during viewing for optimal color and contrast. Auto Game Mode selects the smoothest action, lowest latency, and best image settings for gaming. The built-in Roku TV gives you direct access to free and subscription-based streaming services.

Consider the 4K and 8K value proposition when upgrading your main TV. For significantly more money, you can get improved brightness, more lifelike colors, crisper details, deeper blacks, and an overall viewing experience on an 8K TV. It will also be ready for 8K videos and games when they hit the market. The photography enthusiast and owner of his Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone can now create and enjoy his homemade 8K content as well.

But for most of us, budget rules. Consider that LG’s flagship 8K 77-inch OLED TV is $9,999 and the corresponding high-end Gallery Edition 4K is $4,449. For now, 4K TVs still offer the best value for money.

