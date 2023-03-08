After recent struggles, Spotify charts the future of podcasting





On Wednesday, Spotify announced a series of new podcasts, partnerships and features. This is part of our commitment to dominance in all things audio, despite recent challenges and controversies in the field.

At an event near their offices in Los Angeles’ Arts District, Swedish music streaming giants Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team will release exclusive video episodes on Spotify.

The company also announced a scripted Batman spin-off series, The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark. It will star Hasan Minhaj, who played the villain in last year’s scripted project Batman Unbured.

Podcasts have traditionally been an audio-centric format, but Spotify wants shows like Markipliers that incorporate video to be a big part of the future.

The company reported there are currently 70,000 video creators on the platform.The second season of Uncut Gems star Julia Fox’s video podcast Forbidden Fruits is set to premiere later this month, Spotify said. And TikToker Drew Afualos’ podcast, The Comment Section, will be exclusive to Spotify in April.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has boasted about the rapid growth of Spotify’s podcasting, saying it has grown from about 10 million podcast listeners in 2018 to more than 100 million today.

According to Ek, the company is building a great home for creators, where they can establish a career and the world can be inspired by your creativity.

But these announcements follow upheaval in Spotify’s podcasting business. Spotify’s ongoing podcast strategy comes at a stressful time for both the company and the broader markets in which it operates.

Last fall, Spotify delisted 11 podcasts and laid off employees from some podcast brands as the recession continued across the tech and entertainment sectors. In January, the company announced that chief content officer Dawn Ostroff, one of the key players in Spotify’s shift to podcasting, had stepped down, cutting 6% of its staff.

In May, the company appointed Julie McNamara, who was overseeing studios and video in America at the time, to head its acquired podcast networks, Ringer, Gimlet Media and Parcast. Around the same time, the company appointed Ringer founder Bill Simmons as the new global head of sports content and managing director of Ringer.

Spotify is trying to establish itself as a leader in the podcast industry, attracting new subscribers and diversifying its services beyond music, but investors sometimes question this play.Apple and YouTube serves as the leading platform for podcasts, and with TikTok and Twitch attracting legions of young, digitally savvy viewers, the competition is fierce.

The company has acquired several podcast networks, including popular sports and culture brands Ringer Gimlet Media and Parcast, and podcast distribution platform Anchor FM. In 2020, Spotify will be the exclusive home of the influential The Joe Rogan Experience, said to be worth around $100 million.

Partnerships with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, and Jordan Peele have allowed Spotify to enter the dense podcasting space.

But these high-profile projects were also marred by controversy. The Markles podcast took a very long time to come to fruition, and Spotify’s exclusive deal in 2019 with Higher Ground, the production company run by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, has been a long time coming. It was ultimately not renewed after Mr. and Mrs. Obama asked for non-exclusive distribution. plan.

Higher Ground produced the Michelle Obama podcast and Bruce Springsteen vehicle Renegades: Born in the USA for Spotify.

More than two years ago at the 2021 Stream On event, the company announced a partnership with Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The partnership does not appear to have spawned a podcast yet.

Known for allowing guests to talk freely for hours on controversial topics, the company’s partnership with Logan has landed Spotify in hot water time and time again. Criticism that Logan is spreading COVID misinformation on his show has led some artists, including Neil Young, to remove their music from their platforms.

Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay also cut ties with Spotify before her art collective Alley released the project. Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, Roxanne Gay, David Crosby and Stephen Stills have announced their departure.

Spotify on Wednesday also announced several new tools to make the platform more accessible to podcasters. The reimagined Spotify for Podcasters hub will bring together the company’s podcasting tools, including monetization technology, video podcasting and interactive episode features, in one place, the company said. His new partnership with digital subscription platform Patreon aims to make it easier for podcasters to convert listeners into paying customers.

Netflix has signed on to use the Spotifys podcast platform for businesses. Spotify will announce and NPR will begin publishing through the app.

Podcasts aren’t the only thing companies are thinking about.

Last year, the company began selling audiobooks on its US app and also acquired Heardle, a music-guessing game. In 2021, we acquired Locker Room, a live voice conversation app similar to Clubhouse.

Gustav Sderstrm, co-president, chief product officer and chief technology officer at Spotify, announced the app’s new home feed. Reminiscent of TikTok’s vertical video scrolling, the feed will be a mix of everything from audio books to music videos, with a focus on content discovery and recommendations, according to Sderstrm.

