Connectivity Innovators Headline at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Venturelab





2023.08.03 10:30, Morgan Guiraldi

A week of pitching and networking at the world’s largest connectivity conference and exhibition will allow the Swiss National Startup Team and our extended delegation to showcase innovative technological solutions and increase visibility on the international stage I was able to.

Last December, a panel of expert judges, including professional investors and mobile technology experts, reviewed 90 applications and selected 10 Venture Leaders Mobile 2023. Startups offer innovative solutions that advance areas such as cybersecurity, digital health, and mobile components.

From February 25th to March 2nd, entrepreneurs will be at the center of the fair, Mobile World Congress (MWC) and 4YFN startup events, with a delegation of connectivity startups making their presence felt at this international venue. expanded its international footprint by joining the .

The week kicked off on Sunday with the 4th Annual Venturelab Sailing Trophy at Real Club Nautico. The Trophy saw entrepreneurs and investors participate in a friendly sailing competition, followed by a pitch session and networking his mixer.

On Monday, venture leaders and members of the delegation took to the Venturelab booth in the 4YFN startup space within MWC to pitch to an enthusiastic audience. His program partners Vischer and Swisscom made a special presentation at the Venturelab booth. To round off the day, the delegation took a sailing tour of the marina.

Tuesday saw more pitch sessions than just the visit of the Swiss ambassador. At the booth, along with Patrick Barbey, he also hosted his Scaleup event for Innovaud, presenting one of his innovation hotspots in Switzerland, the canton of Vaud.

The day ended with a special event at Real Club Nautico, the Swiss Night hosted by the Swiss Ambassadors of Spain and Andorra. The event promotes technology diffusion and networking among Swiss and international companies, investors and start-ups in the mobile technology sector.

On Wednesday, the International Pitch Fest took place at the Venturelab booth, allowing connected startups from Switzerland and Spain with investors and VCs to participate in a friendly pitching competition. The delegation of Spanish startups was supported by red.es and ICEX. An expert jury chose his three winners: Almer, IOVI and Sleepiz. The favorites of public and online voters were Spanish startup idonia, sens solution, jump into reality, Swiss startup Sleepiz and Swiss Vault. Pitchfest was followed by Swisscom Connectivity mixers.

After winning Monday’s 4YFN Tech & Planet Pitch Battle, Venture Leader Biped also won the Pitch2Pitch competition.

On Thursday, the final day of MWC, the startups held individual meetings with industry experts and investors. Pitchfest winners were invited to another sailing tour with investors and partners.

After a day of more individual meetings, the venture leaders and delegation returned to Switzerland. Brought to life by Vischer, Huawei and Swisscom, the week was a huge success for both organizers and participants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.venturelab.swiss/Venture-Leaders-Mobile-2023-Connectivity-innovators-make-a-splash-at-the-Mobile-World-Congress-in-Barcelona The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos