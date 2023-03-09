Routes API Usage and Billing | Google Developers





Note: To use the Routes API, each project must have billing enabled and all API or SDK requests must include an API key or OAuth token.

The Routes API uses a pay-as-you-go pricing model. Routes API requests are billed based on the SKU of the feature used in the request. In addition to the overall Google Terms of Service, there are usage limits specific to the Routes API. Manage your costs and usage using the tools available in the Google Cloud Console.

How the Routes API is billed

The Routes API uses a pay-as-you-go pricing model. Google Maps Platform APIs and SDKs are charged per SKU. Usage is tracked by SKU, and an API or SDK may have multiple product SKUs.The cost is calculated as

SKU usage Price per use

To estimate usage costs per API or SDK, use the pricing and usage calculator. Eligible Google Maps Platform SKUs are eligible for $200 USD Google Maps Platform credit per billing account per month. This credit is automatically applied to eligible SKUs1.

Pricing for the Routes API

Compute Routes and Compute Route Matrix each have three SKUs that determine the cost of a request. The SKUs used to determine cost are based on the service you request, the compute root or compute root matrix, and the features you use in your request. for example:

A request to Compute Routes is billed as a single query.

Requests to Compute Route Matrix are billed per ELEMENT of the request. where the number of elements is: the number of origins multiplied by the number of destinations. If a request contains 2 origins and 3 destinations, 1 request is charged for 6 elements.

Requests using only basic functionality and less than 10 waypoints will be charged based on the base SKU.

Requests that use advanced features such as the TRAFFIC_AWARE and TRAFFIC_AWARE_OPTIMAL route modifiers are billed based on the Advanced SKU.

Requests that use priority features such as two-wheeled routing are billed based on the priority SKU.

SKU: Routes: Compute Routes – Basic

A request to Compute Routes.

Price Per Month Volume Range Query 0 – 100,000 100,001 – 500,000 500,000+ USD 0.005 each (USD 5.00 per 1,000) USD 0.004 each (USD 4.00 per 1,000)

Requests to Compute Routes that use advanced features.

Price per Month Volume Range Query 0-100,000 100,001-500,000 500,000+ US$0.01 each (US$10.00 per 1,000) US$0.008 each (US$8.00 per 1,000)

Advanced SKUs are billed for Compute Routes requests that use one or more of the following features:

10 to 25 Waypoints Traffic Aware or Traffic Aware Optimal Routing. These routing options correspond to setting the request’s routingPreference property to her TRAFFIC_AWARE or TRAFFIC_AWARE_OPTIMAL. location modifier. To indicate how the driver approaches a specific location with the option: SKU: Routes: Compute Routes – Preferred

Requests to Compute Routes that use priority features.

Price Per Month Volume Range Query 0-100,000 100,001-500,000 500,000+ USD 0.015 each (USD 15.00 per 1,000) USD 0.012 each (USD 12.00 per 1,000)

Preferred SKUs are charged for compute route requests that use one or more of the following features:

SKU: Routes: Compute Route Matrix – Basic

A request to compute the root matrix.

Monthly Volume Range Pricing per Element 0-100,000 100,001-500,000 500,000+ USD 0.005 each (USD 5.00 per thousand) USD 0.004 each (USD 4.00 per thousand)

A request to compute a route matrix using advanced features.

Monthly Volume Range Pricing per element 0-100,000 100,001-500,000 500,000+ USD 0.01 each (USD 10.00 per thousand) USD 0.008 each (USD 8.00 per thousand) Contact sales for volume pricing

Advanced SKUs are billed for Compute Route Matrix requests that use one or more of the following features:

10 to 25 Waypoints Traffic Aware or Traffic Aware Optimal Routing. These routing options correspond to setting the request’s routingPreference property to her TRAFFIC_AWARE or TRAFFIC_AWARE_OPTIMAL. location modifier.To indicate how the driver should approach a particular location with the following options: SKU: Route: Route Matrix Calculation – Preferred

A request to compute a route matrix using preferred features.

Monthly Volume Range Pricing per element 0-100,000 100,001-500,000 500,000+ USD 0.015 each (USD 15.00 per 1,000) USD 0.012 each (USD 12.00 per 1,000) Contact sales for volume pricing

Preferred SKUs are charged for Compute Route Matrix requests that use one or more of the following features:

Other usage restrictions

Although there is no maximum number of requests per day, the following usage limits still apply to the Routes API.

Route computation has a default rate limit of 3,000 queries per minute.

When calculating the route matrix, the rate limit is 3,000 elements (number of origins and number of destinations) per minute.

Terms of Use Restrictions

Please refer to the License Restrictions section of the Google Maps Platform Terms of Service for more information on permitted uses.

Manage usage costs

To control the cost of using Google Maps Platform APIs, set a daily quota limit for all requests to billable APIs. Daily quotas reset at midnight Pacific time.

Note: You can set a daily billable quota limit only for billable APIs. If your project doesn’t use billable APIs, you can’t set a daily limit.

To view or change quota limits for the Routes API:

In the Cloud Console, open the Google Maps Platform Quotas page. Click the API dropdown and select Routes API. To view your quota limit,[リクエスト]Scroll down to Cards. The quota names and limits are listed in the table.To change the quota limit, change the limit[編集]Click the icon.of the dialog that appears[割り当て制限]field, enter your billable daily quota limit (if there is one specified by Google), and[保存]Choose.

If your API usage hits your billable quota limit on a given day, your application will not be able to access your API for the rest of the day.

Related cost management resources

