The future of optometry shines bright at the OIS @ SECO Innovation Showcase





On March 1st, Paul Karpecki (OD, FAAO), Director of Corneal and External Diseases at the Kentucky Eye Institute and Associate Professor at the University of Kentucky College of Optometry, presented an Innovation Showcase for the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) at SECO 2023. It was started. From gene therapy for neurotrophic keratitis (NK) to volume reducing adapters for dropper bottles.

OIS has been attending ophthalmology conferences since 2017, but is still relatively new to optometry. This evolution makes sense. Optometry touts 10% growth from 2021 to 2031. , and other age-related eye diseases that are often referred to ophthalmologists.

Karpecki stressed that optometry will only grow because there aren’t enough surgeons. And the surgeon wants to operate.

From ambulatory osmotic testing to drug-eluting contact lenses for pain management, the eye care industry has put optometrists at the forefront of the latest technology. Below are just a few of the innovations happening in eye care.

First, there are a number of blockbuster PDUFA dates set for 2023.

Aperis, pegcetacoplan (Syfovre) for geographic atrophy: February 17, 2023 (approved) Novaliq, cyclosporine ophthalmic solution (CyclASol) for DED: June 8, 2023 Aldeyra Therapeutics, methotrexate injection for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (ADX-2191): 21 Jun 2023 Bausch + Lomb & Novaliq, Perfluorohexyloctane (NOV03) DED Associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD): 28 Jun 2023 Iveric Bio, Geographic Atrophy Avacincaptad pegol for: Aug 19, 2023 Tarsus, Demodex blepharitis TP0-03: Aug 25, 2023 Viatris, MR-139 Pimecrolimus 0.3% ophthalmic ointment for blepharitis: Sep 2023 Occupia, for mydriasis reversal Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% (Nyxol): Sept. 28, 2023 Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Presbyopia 0.4% Pilocarpine: Oct. 22, 2023 Nov. 23, 2023

Each of these companies presented pipeline updates at [email protected], but not all during the Innovation Showcase. Innovation Showcase presenters included Dr. Jeffrey Nau, President of Viatris’ Eye Care Division. Dr. Benjamin Sullivan, Chief Scientific Officer, Trukera Medical. TherOptix CEO Monty Montoya. Chris Adams, CEO of Glint Pharmaceuticals. Mackenzie Andrews, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanodropper. and Todd Brady, MD, PhD, CEO of Aldeira Therapeutics.

Beatrice, Dr. Jeffrey Now, President, Eye Care

Viatris’ eye care division is new (launched January 3, 2023), but its acquisitions of Oyster Point and Famy Life Sciences have created a strong industry lead. Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) has already been approved by the FDA, and Viatris hopes his MR-139 pimecrolimus 0.3% blepharitis eye ointment will follow soon. Nau said his PDUFA date for the topical ointment is set for his September 2023.

Viatris is also investigating OC-101 AAV nerve growth factor (NGF) gene therapy injections for the treatment of stages 2 and 3 of neurotrophic keratopathy. In an investigational new drug (IND) enabling study, injections lasted up to 42 days and NGF production.These statistics will be tested in a first-in-human trial scheduled to begin in 2024.

Torquera Medical Presents Dr. Benjamin Sullivan, Chief Scientific Officer

Formerly known as TearLab, Trukera Medical isn’t slowed down by the rebranding. They’re up to speed with the portable osmotic testing system ScoutPro. He noted that lower osmolarity increases tear production in MGD patients, but moving patients to different locations for testing can disrupt the flow of testing and create traffic problems within the office. There is a nature. Sullivan emphasizes that the ScoutPro is portable, practical and accurate. This handheld device can be used in the lab and provides results within 15 seconds.

TherOptix, Monty Montoya, CEO

Monty Montoya said at the beginning of his presentation that the future of innovation must include optometry. The work done at TherOptix supports this claim. The company is investigating two non-refractive, drug-eluting bandage lenses: DexaLens for proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR) and TetraLens for postoperative pain. Montoya focuses on his lead asset, his TetraLens, for much of the presentation.

Both lenses are composed of metafilcon-A and contain a drug-polymer ring. In both designs, the ring is perimeter and encapsulated within the hydrogel lens for sustained release.

TetraLens is intended for pain management after corneal cross-linking, cataract surgery, PRK/LASEK, or similar procedures. In the first-in-human trial, EL Painless Eye Surgery (PFOS), her 20 patients after PRK used her TetraLens bandage lens on one eye and a standard bandage on the other eye. To isolate pain measures, each eye surgery was performed weekly, and pain and comfort were measured hourly for the first 8 hours and continued through days 1–6. The study measured pain using the Ocular Pain Assessment Survey (OPAS).

On day 6, all TetraLenses were centrally located and comfortable, according to participants. Research data show that all eyes using TetraLens as bandages are pain free after PRK surgery.

In 2023, TherOptix plans to launch a Series A to fund TetraLens’ IND filing. We also plan to expand our market research and apply for patents to expand our intellectual property rights.

Grint Pharmaceuticals Announced by CEO Chris Adams

Drug-eluting bandage lenses are a hot topic, as evidenced by successive presentations on the technology. Glint Pharmaceuticals has received IND approval from the FDA for its antibiotic drug delivery contact lens, ACL5. Phase 3 clinical trial, scheduled to begin in Q2 2023, will investigate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and infection-fighting properties in patients wearing drug-eluting contact lenses .

ACL5 is a lens soaked in a 5 mg/ml solution containing moxifloxacin for the treatment of corneal infections. Topical anti-infectives are indicated for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis caused by bacterial organisms. Moxifloxacin is released through the lens over several days to treat bacterial infections and corneal damage.

Targeted and sustained release have been used in over 40 patients with no reported adverse events to date. Bandage lenses can be worn for up to 48 hours and are reported to be comfortable for patients, even during sleep.

The trial is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023, with primary results expected in the second half of 2023.

Nanodropper presented by Mackenzie Andrews COO

Mackenzie Andrews says large drops are waste products and can cause more irritation than small drops. The Nanodropper Adapter is a simple solution.

The Nanodropper is designed for micro-delivery of eye drops. Small eye drops are more effective and safe than large eye drops. This is because most of the eye drops are absorbed by the eye and the patient can blink without wasting it. This saves product and benefits the patient who pays for the IV. A typical eye drop releases 40 microliters per drop. The Nanodropper reduces this to 10.2 microliters per drop.

The Nanodropper adapter is compatible with 90% eye dropper bottles. A small cap is screwed over the original dropper. The easy-to-use interface appeals to patients who don’t want their eye care routines to be any more complicated.

Presentation by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Todd Brady, MD, PhD, CEO

Aldeyra Therapeutics boasts two drugs under investigation by the FDA at the time of this writing. As such, Todd Brady, MD, PhD tells his audience from above that no claims will be made in his presentation. Instead, he tested his Aldeyras lead candidate, ADX-629 and an oral drug for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, Sjögren’s syndrome, and moderate alcohol-dependent hepatitis, and primary vitreous We provide a brief overview of ADX-2191an intravitreal injection for the treatment of retinal lymphoma. Proliferative vitreoretinopathy, retinitis pigmentosa.

The FDA has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for ADX-2191 and has set a PDUFA date of June 21, 2023. Primary vitreoretinal lymphoma is a rare but serious cancer with no FDA-approved treatment.

Positive topline results from a 12-month safety trial were announced for ADX-629 at the end of February. Over 2,300 patients have been tested and no safety concerns have been identified. Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming major conference that has yet to be identified. The PDUFA date he has set for November 23, 2023.

Reference Occupation Handbook: Optometrist. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Updated 09/08/2022. Accessed March 2, 2023. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/optometrics.htm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.optometrytimes.com/view/the-future-of-optometry-shines-brightly-at-ois-seco-innovation-showcase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos