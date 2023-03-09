Google sees a post-Stadia future in supporting live service games.





Google is positioning itself as the go-to technology partner for live-service video game publishers as it redefines its gaming messaging.

Why it matters: Google touts its cloud program as evidence of its continued investment in gaming after shutting down the Stadia platform in January.

What they said: In that moment when we basically had to make a decision about Stadia, Google Cloud helped other people build this stuff instead of necessarily building it themselves. I found myself at my best when I was there. Google Clouds Director Gaming Industry Solutions Jack Buser told his Axios:

Buser joined Google from PlayStation in 2016, becoming Stadia’s 10th employee, by offering (and sometimes developing) games that can be played via streaming connections from remote servers without a console or PC. It aimed to compete with Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. In late 2021, Buser will move to the Google Clouds Games team. It uses Google technology to operate third party games running on consoles, PCs or phones.

Details: Google sells bundles of services to game publishers, with a focus on operating live service games.

The three-part Google Cloud bundle includes a game-centric server platform, cloud storage data management, searchable players and game analytics powered by BigQuery. Service games are highly profitable but prone to many technical issues, including the possibility of being overloaded by a surge in popularity.Ubisoft, Niantic and Unity are active clients, the company said. Google is also inviting other major publishers to join.

The big picture: As Google pushes its cloud business as a strong option for gaming companies, it will compete with Amazon and Microsoft’s own cloud and server infrastructure.

But the Busers team markets itself as a solution specifically for live service games. Google, like many companies, is betting space in the gaming sector ahead of its Game Developers Conference in March. This is the ideal time to attract clients in this field. Google is absolutely working on games that are a big part of our message, he says, Buser. When we made the decision with Stadia, it felt like we were working on games as an industry.

