



Our lives depend on powerful technological integrations, whether it’s taking courses, calling loved ones, banking, or booking medical appointments. Everything is going through a digital process now. However, her 37% of women do not use the internet. Women make up almost half of the world’s population, yet 259 million fewer women than men have access to the internet.

If women do not have access to the internet and do not feel safe online, they are unable to develop the digital skills they need to participate in the digital space and are unable to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). less opportunities to pursue fields. By 2050, 75% of her jobs will be related to her STEM field, whereas today only 22% of her artificial intelligence jobs are female.

Engaging women in technology creates more creative solutions and increases the potential for innovation to meet women’s needs and promote gender equality. In contrast, their lack of inclusion comes at a huge cost.

DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality

Join UN Women and the United Nations in celebrating this International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023 under the theme DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. The day recognizes and celebrates women and girls who champion the advancement of innovative technology and digital education. The ceremony also aims to explore the impact of the digital gender gap on growing economic and social inequalities, protect the rights of women and girls in the digital space, and promote gender-based online and ICT-facilitated Spotlight the importance of addressing violence.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a message commemorating the day, emphasized that technology can broaden the pathways to education and opportunity for women and girls (…), but technology can It can also be used to amplify hatred. Today, women make up less than one-third of her workforce in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and discrimination is built in from the start when women are underrepresented in the development of new technologies. There is a possibility that That is why we must close the digital divide and increase the representation of women and girls in science and technology.

According to UN Women, the exclusion of women from the digital world has removed an estimated $1 trillion from the GDP of low- and middle-income countries over the past decade. This loss could reach her $1.5 trillion by 2025 if no action is taken.

From the dawn of computing to the current era of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, women have made immeasurable contributions to the digital world we increasingly live in. Their exploits defy all odds in areas that historically have neither welcomed nor appreciated them.

Today, a persistent gender gap in digital access prevents women from realizing the full potential of technology. Their underrepresentation in STEM education and careers poses significant barriers to their participation in technology design and governance. We are often kicked out of the digital space we occupy.

Commission on the Status of Women

The 67th Annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67), the United Nations’ largest annual meeting on gender equality and women’s empowerment, will launch on 6 March 17, “Innovation and technological change, and achieving gender equality.” The theme will be “Education in the Digital Age for Equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

The digital age is creating unprecedented new opportunities to improve the lives of women and girls around the world. Digital technologies are rapidly transforming all areas of life, including economic, social and political systems, establishing new entry points and platforms for historically marginalized groups.

It also poses an unprecedented threat to their health. Online spaces provide new venues for violence against women, increasing anonymity and impunity for perpetrators. Discrimination in the tech sector and bias in the automated system itself perpetuate and further entrench gender inequality. Vulnerable groups are further exposed to rights and privacy violations due to the lack of global laws and regulations.

CSW67 offers a unique opportunity to shape our digital future for the better. Over the next two weeks, governments, civil society organizations, experts and activists around the world will come together to rise to the challenge and further unleash the enormous potential of technology for the empowerment of all women and girls. Click here for more information.

