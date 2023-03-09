Google sleep searches by Canadians hit all-time high





Canadians want sleep. literally.

Searches related to sleep will reach an all-time high in early 2023, according to data from Google Canada.

Ahead of World Sleep Day on March 17, the company shared Canadians’ top search questions and queries related to sleep and dreams. This day is a day to raise awareness of the importance of sleep for physical, mental and social health.

According to Google analysis, Canadians worry about how much sleep they need. “How many hours of sleep do I need?” was his third most popular search query, but the question whether six hours each night or he said seven hours with his eyes closed was enough also ranked in the top 10.

According to the Canadian 24-Hour Physical Activity Guidelines for Adults, published in October 2020, adults aged 18 to 64 should get 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, and adults aged 65 and over should get 7 to 8 hours. Need hours sleep.

The 2020 Canadian Community Health Survey, published by Statistics Canada, found that Canadian adults between the ages of 18 and 64 sleep an average of 7.9 hours each night. But the report also found a prevalence of “insufficient sleep-promoting behaviors,” such as electronic device use before bedtime, and found that individuals’ average sleep duration varied significantly between working and non-working days. Did.

The Google report also found that Canadians were searching about their dreams, asking what it meant to dream of someone else, and how to control their dreams and lucid dreams.

Analysis revealed more specific dream searches. At the top are questions such as “dreams of teeth falling out” and “dream of ex-boyfriend”.

Here’s the full list:

Sleep FAQ

1. How to get a good night’s sleep?

2. What is sleep apnea?

3. How many hours of sleep do you need?

4. Why can’t I sleep?

5. How long is a normal deep sleep?

6. What is sleep paralysis?

7. What is REM sleep?

8. Is 6 hours of sleep enough?

9. Is 7 hours of sleep enough?

Frequently asked questions about dreams

1. What does it mean to dream of someone?

2. How to lucid dream?

3. Why do we dream?

4. What is a lucid dream?

5. What does the dream mean?

6. What do dogs dream about?

7. What is the dream of heat stroke?

8. What causes nightmares?

9. What does it mean when you dream of someone dying?

Top Trending Dreams Searched

1. Dream of losing teeth

2. Dream about your ex

3. Pregnancy dream

4. Snake dream meaning

5. Recurring Dreams

6. Dream of losing hair

7. Dreaming of a living person dying

8. Crocodile Dream Meaning

9. Chased by Dreams

