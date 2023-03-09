Lagos State is leveraging technology and innovation to build a digitized city.Guardian Nigeria News





Babajide Sanwo-Olu heads the government of Lagos to launch the THEMES agenda as part of a plan to change the state’s socio-economic narrative. With a focus on technology and digitization, the state government has implemented many initiatives that contribute to socioeconomic growth. Initiatives include the Oracle Upgrade project, the Digital Cabinet Dashboard, and the Lagos Innovates voucher program for young entrepreneurs. In this chat with ADEYEMI ADEPETUN, Governor of Innovation and Technology, he is a special adviser to Olatunbosun Alake and discusses the state government’s achievements and plans for a more inclusive digital Lagos.

The current administration has spent almost four years in government. What impact has ICT had on LASG operations so far? Through innovation and technology, we sought to achieve higher technological achievements. state master plan. These plans were intended not only to implement and adopt technology, but also to drive the state’s innovation and research and development achievements. It was not enough to implement applications that automated, nor was it enough to promote invention and innovation as a way to create national wealth and prosperity.

Increased investment in ICT has enabled state governments to automate many processes, from digital registration processes for procurement to physical plan requests to the process of incorporating innovative applications across the state. .

Over the past three years, many projects and initiatives have been completed or initiated. Digital Cabinet Dashboards, a comprehensive application to digitize reporting datasets for decision makers, is in advanced stages and being expanded through beta testing. The platform allows decision-makers to digitally monitor statistics about their cities, from the number of traffic accidents to the utilization of hospital beds within general hospitals. The platform helps validate investment and project implementation decisions within the state.

Lagos State has also completed an Oracle Upgrade project. This not only increases the feature set for ERP management activities, but also sees a major digitization of the state’s file transmission process. This project is also in the final stages. Young tech entrepreneurs can now apply for funding through the Lagos State Council for Scientific Research and Innovation platform (https://lasric.lagosstate.gov.ng). The platform allows young entrepreneurs to apply for funding for innovation. Countless other initiatives are underway, including smart cities and e-government platforms. Currently, 15 citizen services have been digitized, and the Smart City project will consolidate and increase the digitization of services in the state.

The Lagos Fiber Duct project, which aims to connect the state with 6000km of fiber cables, has had too many problems. What is the status of that project? The Metro Fiber project was divided into two phases. Phase 1 will deploy 3000 km and Phase 2 will deploy a further 3000 km. Phase 1 is now nearly complete, with 2,900 km deployed and about 100 public schools connected to the fiber network. Phase 1 deployment began when the pandemic began. As you know, this constituted a logistical challenge, but the determination to keep the project on track allowed us to move forward nonetheless. Shortly after the governor took office in 2019, the bidding and planning process for the project began. Phase 2 should start in the fourth quarter of this year at the earliest, or the first quarter of 2024 at the latest.

There were also plans for state GIS mapping, but nothing seems to have happened with that. What’s the situation? A lot has happened in this regard. The first stage of mapping, called orthophotography, is complete. As we speak, the next phase, called geospatial mapping, is being implemented, combined with lidar to help with distances and topography in landscapes and infrastructure. Hydrographic surveying of waterways is about to begin in earnest. So there’s a lot going on in that space. Land administration applications are nearly complete, allowing citizens to conduct surveys and apply for land approval from the comfort of their own homes. Many of these will be delivered later this year.

The state still has pockets of criminal activity and security needs some innovation and sophistication when looking at Lagos’ smart city plans. What is LASG doing in this area? Intelligent surveillance cameras are installed in strategic locations across the state. All of these are connected to a command and control center that monitors points in the city. The center has direct lines to all police, emergency first responders, fire, neighborhood safety forces, and more. The deployment of intelligent security, a component of smart cities, has also led to the installation of Tier-3 data centers. It’s part of a larger hybrid cloud, an on-premises infrastructure architecture for security. We have also partnered with several private innovation hubs on security hackathons to help bring the ingenuity of young innovative Lagosians into the framework of state security. At this implementation stage, we are looking at deploying around 2,000 intelligent surveillance cameras throughout the city.

The governor also launched a data management and control center for waterway security and management. Water police boats, which patrol the waterways for illegal activities, have also launched and are active. A remote robotic rescue device called U-safe has also been launched. This device allows rescue operations to proceed faster and more seamlessly.

How much FDI has the state recorded through ICT? We estimate that around 3.2 billion Nigerian venture investments have flowed into tech start-ups and then into Lagos State since 2019. 2020. Since 2020, over $300 million in citizen technology investment (such as fiber optics) has flowed into Lagos. certainty.

How is the state harnessing the enormous potential of its youth through technology? Lagos State has empowered over 353 young tech entrepreneurs through the Lagos Innovates Voucher Program. The program enables young tech entrepreneurs to build their companies using partner innovation her hubs. Hubs provide access to things like electricity and Internet services. The Lagos Innovates network has over 200 partners his innovation his hub.

Lagos State also supports start-ups by engaging young start-ups and mobilizing them to serve citizens. A great example is his LagRide operator. The young startup launched its first Transportation Hackathon Challenge in 2019, where he placed second. The startup built the Lagride app from scratch.

It also has touch and pay technology, a startup run by young entrepreneurs who built and operated Lagos’ own Oyster card, the Lagos Cowley Card, in the UK. This card is a transportation payment card that can be used for various transportation modes in Lagos such as BRT, boat services and Lagos upcoming train services.

Is there any support provided by LASG to startups? Yes, the Governor has spent over 500 million Naira on over 40 innovative startups in Lagos through the Lagos State Council for Scientific Research and Innovation (LASRIC). These startups cross sectors such as agritech, healthtech, construction tech, circular economy and STEM education. LASRIC operates a funding support mechanism for startups in Lagos State. Many of these startups raise more money in the primary and secondary markets. However, LASRIC funding constitutes the largest funding scheme of any state in the Commonwealth. LASRIC is not only funding startups, but also supporting R&D initiatives at the university with his one patented healthtech invention in 2021.

A major advancement in the Nigerian political framework is the introduction of BVAS machines by INEC. This of course cascades to his INEC bureau in the states. BVAS performance was judged to be about 89% in the last presidential election. This speaks to the relative success of this initiative. One of the main things we’re looking at is giving citizens more information through our data platform and increasing their participation in the state’s political economy.

How has Art of Technology Lagos impacted its citizens? The Art of Technology event is a meeting place and showcase for all stakeholders in Lagos’ startup and technology ecosystem. A total of over 37,000 participants have joined his AOT physically and virtually to date. Some of the achievements of the Art of Technology event are Lagos’ first public-private co-dimensional innovation and technology masterplan. At AOT, he has awarded over £120 million to innovative start-ups, STEM companies and R&D initiatives. The Art of Technology also launched a number of new products and won a partnership for the Lagos Talent Development Program. A plan aiming to train thousands of deep tech learning beneficiaries.

