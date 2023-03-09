Microsoft Incorporates AI-Based Models into Business Apps





Microsoft has made its AI foundational model, Florence, available in public preview.

The tech giant revealed on March 7 that Florence, trained on text and image pairs, is now integrated as a production-ready computer vision service in the Azure Cognitive Service for Vision. Face detection with pre-built image tagging.

In 2021, Microsoft introduced Florence as a foundational model for extending representations across computer vision, transforming scenes from coarse to detailed and motion from static to dynamic.

Microsoft also revealed that with Florence now available in preview, Reddit will use its newly updated Vision Services to generate captions for images on social media platforms. Additionally, the tech giant said it plans to apply Vision Services to his Microsoft 365 app suite of business productivity applications.

Microsoft’s strengths

Cambrian AI analyst Karl Freund said:

Over the past few months, Microsoft has applied OpenAI’s large language models to several applications, and compared to its main rival in AI technology, Google, the adoption of foundations such as GPT and large language models has increased. We are progressing quickly.

“[Google] We can’t go out of our own way to bring a product to market and get out of research mode,” said Freund.

Freund said Google has a broader search brand and would have much more to lose if it took the same risks that Microsoft takes in applying these models to all its applications. .

Developers also benefit from Microsoft’s integration of the underlying model into Azure Cognitive Services, said Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. Services are available as APIs so developers can easily consume them and embed them into any application they are building.

mitigating risk

However, such a basic model comes with risks that companies must mitigate.

According to Chandrasekaran, one of these hazards is demonstrated by training data.

“The training datasets for these AI services should be free of copyrighted content or other forms of proprietary content,” he said.

Additionally, the output delivered by these services should be monitored through large-scale pilots, Chandrasekaran added.

This will allow users to improve accuracy, adapt how the base model is used for their own applications, and protect privacy, he said.

That said, Chandrasekaran said an AI-based model like Florence will appeal to companies in industries that use large amounts of images and video, such as automotive, media, retail and manufacturing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtarget.com/searchenterpriseai/news/365532272/Microsoft-incorporates-AI-foundation-model-in-business-apps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos