Google introduces modern desktop search design





Google announced today that it’s bringing its modern mobile search results design to the desktop.

The new layout helps users quickly identify your website in search results and ads.

what changed?

The updated design includes favicons and site names in Google’s desktop search results, similar to the design rolled out to mobile search in October.

This change is part of Google’s ongoing effort to improve the user experience by making search results and ads more visually distinct.

favicon and site name

Adding site names to desktop search results helps users identify the website associated with each web page link.

Google also adjusts the size and shape of favicons displayed in search results to make them more visible.

These changes also apply to search ads, providing greater clarity and advertiser transparency.

Clear labeling of advertisements

We are committed to clearly labeling our ads so that users can distinguish them from organic search results.

Search ad labels now appear on their own line in the upper-left corner of the ad. Mobile ads are labeled “Sponsored” in black and bold to help distinguish them from other types of content.

How to provide your site name to Google

Google automatically generates site names in search results, taking into account the site’s content and its references as they appear online.

Although you can’t manually change the site name for individual sites, you can improve the accuracy of the name displayed on your site by adding WebSite structured data.

Note that the site name is different than the per-page title links that are unique to each URL.

Google uses site names to most accurately represent the source of each result.

In summary

Google’s latest desktop search results design with favicons and site names aims to make search results and ads more visually distinguishable.

A visually appealing and accurate site name is more likely to attract clicks from potential visitors.

For marketers and SEO professionals, this highlights the importance of leveraging structured data to help Google display preferred site names in search results.

Featured Image: fr_design/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-introduces-updated-desktop-search-design/481871/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos