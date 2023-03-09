Congress allocates $2.5 million to Utah Tech initiative to support higher education – St George News





Stock image shows Utah Tech University, St. George, Utah, location not specified | Photo Credit: Utah Tech St. George News

st. In a show of GEORGE’s continued support of higher education, especially Utah Tech, the Utah Legislature has allocated more than $2.5 million of his performance funding to Utah Tech, during the 2023 legislative period, Community outreach at many colleges supported his initiative.

Richard B. Williams, President of Utah Tech University, speaking to the media, St. George, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 | Photo by Truman Burgess, St. George News

Utah legislators continue to be great advocates for education, students and, by extension, the community at large, Utah Tech President Richard B. Williams said in a news release. We are deeply grateful to our state leaders, especially our delegation from Southern Utah, who continue to be great champions in our community.

“Thanks to their support, Utah Tech will continue to prepare students for careers, outreach programs that prepare generations to meet the needs of the workforce of the future, and community services that make Utah a great place to live. It is set up to continue to provide active learning opportunities to prepare you for the readiness.

In recognition of Utah Tech’s achievement of various annual goals, the Legislature allocated $2,505,300 in performance funds. Among other initiatives, the funding will support the university’s partnership with Pluralsight, which grants UT students and employees access to her more than 7,000 technology-focused online courses.

These hands-on learning experiences complement classroom learning and prepare students, regardless of their field of study, for careers in an increasingly digital world. The additional performance funding will support faculty compensation to ensure the university retains quality employees, the news release said.

In addition, the legislature granted the university funding to purchase 1.2 acres of land that now houses St. George Fire Station 1 at 1000 East. After the station relocates to the intersection of 100 South and 400 East, the campus-adjacent facility at 1000 East will serve outdoor and community outreach programs offered through the university.

Maximize UT active learning. active life. To promote an approach to education while fostering innovation across state agencies, Congress allocated her $400,000 to Utah Tech’s Innovation Lab to implement new projects. By gaining hands-on real-world experience, students assist in a variety of innovative projects across state agencies and departments.

This model has already proved successful when the Utah Tech University partnered with the state to design ParksPass. It is now used by all state parks to share park information with visitors and collect admission fees.

Utah Tech received over $2.5 million in performance funding from the Utah Legislature during the 2023 legislative session, as well as support for numerous community outreach initiatives.Photo credit: Utah Tech University St. George News

Utah Tech’s Digital Forensic Crime Lab, which analyzes and extracts data from cell phones, computers, and other sources of digital evidence for state and national law enforcement partners, also received legislative support. rice field. For the lab, he was allocated $100,000 to purchase software and hardware and expand student opportunities and student internships. The funding will benefit the entire state, as the Institute conducts its analysis on more than 60% of Utah’s 144 police and sheriff departments.

To help Utah Tech prepare young people for STEM careers, the university’s K-12 STEM Outreach Center offers engineering, computing, and biotechnology programs for preschool through high school students. Received $100,000 to expand. In addition, the funding will enable the center to create a STEM equipment lending library and develop new STEM programs throughout UT’s service area.

In another show of community support, Congress spent $28 million to renovate the MK Cox Performing Arts Center on the UT campus. The Southwest Symphony and Southern Utah Heritage Choir, which together form the Southern Utah Organization’s Performing Arts Center, have requested funding to expand their lobby, box office, concession stands, rehearsal and gathering spaces, and add balconies. . Additional funding will also be raised to complete this project.

We are thrilled with this investment in our community and believe it will benefit generations of Southern Utah for generations to come. provide a gathering place for

In addition to meeting the community’s desire to expand its arts offering, refurbishing Cox to become home to the Southwestern Symphony Orchestra and the Southern Utah Heritage Choir is part of a strategic plan that utilizes university resources and community organizations. It is also in line with the university’s goal of integrating , Trailblazing Distinction.

Click here to visit the Utah Tech website.

