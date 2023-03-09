Spotify reveals more opportunities and features for creators while on stream — Spotify





Artists, songwriters, video and content creators, podcasters and fans from around the world joined Spotify for the second Stream On event in Los Angeles today. Alex Cooper, Bill Simmons, Ed Sheeran, Emma Chamberlain, Jennifer Lopez, GloRilla, Halsey, Joe Rogan, The Jonas Brothers, Karol G, Luke Combs, St. Vincent, Tash Sultana, and other celebrities join Spotify team members. We shared the announcement together Read inspiring stories and participate in hands-on demos of new artist tools and creator resources coming to the platform.

Spotify Founder and CEO Daniel Ek said: “We are focused on building the perfect place for a subject where they can establish a career, thrive and grow, and the world can be inspired by their creativity. building, improving, and reimagining this home to better meet and help chart a new path to success.”

From new app features, to a comprehensive one-stop-shop for podcasting, to giving artists more opportunities to connect with their fans, Stream On reinforces our commitment to the creative community.

Looking ahead, we look forward to extending that ambition to even more creators in new formats. Daniel says that by providing the best resources, support, and interactivity, creativity, discovery, and personalization are possible like never before.

Help fans discover creators and artists

Spotify announced one of the biggest evolutions since its inception. It’s a new dynamic interface on mobile built for deeper discovery and more meaningful connections between artists and fans.

This new experience gave fans a more active role in the audio discovery process and gave creators more space to share their creations. A new interface with advanced recommendations, a new visual canvas and an all-new interactive design makes it easier than ever to discover new audio and introduce users to their next favorite artist, podcast or book help you to It’s all about bringing creators and fans closer together and setting the stage for long-term, lasting connections that go beyond viral success.

The new Spotify will be gradually rolled out to over 500 million monthly active users starting today. Here’s what to expect:

Music, Podcasts & Shows, Audiobooks Previews of music, podcasts and audiobooks across your feeds. Listeners can sample before playing or saving. We also added a shortcut at the top of the listener feed to give users easy access to their recent favorite songs. A new feed for discovery in search lets users quickly and easily explore short, personalized Canvas clips from tracks in their favorite genres. Users can easily save songs to playlists, follow artists, and share with friends all from one place. Looking for something else? Use hashtags in your feed to explore related genres. All of these are meant to make it easier to find. We also introduced this feature to popular playlists such as Discover Weekly, Release Radar, New Music Friday and RapCaviar, allowing users to preview playlist tracks before joining the playlist. Appropriate episodes that match the user’s taste will automatically play. Love more with a personalized AI DJ that changes the way listeners listen and discover the music they love. Smart Shuffle is the easiest way to breathe new life into your curated custom playlists with the tap of a button.

Spotify recommendations drive nearly half of all user streams. Gustav Sderstrm, co-president and chief product and technology officer at Spotify, said that if a listener decides to follow a creator, he listens to five times more music on average. That’s why, unlike many other platforms, discoveries on Spotify give creators more than just a brief moment of viral fame. These meaningful, long-term connections are a key part of why Spotify is the platform for professional and aspiring artists.

Supporting artist success through streaming

It also announced its annual music royalty report, Loud & Clear. The 2023 update shows more artists achieving success than ever before. The number of artists making over $1 million and the number of artists making over $10,000 has more than doubled in the last five years. Additionally, on Spotify he estimates that the 50,000th highest earning artist has generated over $50,000 across all recorded revenue streams.

Loud & Clear also details how Spotify returns the majority of every dollar it makes for music to the industry, about 70%, and this to Spotify’s music rights holders. payments are approaching $40 billion.

New and Enhanced Tools Enable Audience Development for Artists

We’ve always built a suite of tools to help artists find the fans who love their music the most. Spotify for Artists[キャンペーン]Here are some of the new features coming soon to the section:

Marquee is a full-screen sponsored new release recommendation focused on reaching listeners who have shown an interest in an artist’s music. On average, Marquee is 10 times more cost-effective to get listeners to stream music on her Spotify than advertising on her most popular social media platform. Discovery Mode is a tool for artists and their teams to identify their preferred songs, and Spotify adds that signal to its algorithm to form a personalized Listening Her session. Discovery Mode is now available directly within Spotify for Artists and is accessible to a wide range of artists and their teams, including thousands of independently distributed artists and labels. Showcase is a new home feed mobile his card that introduces listeners to the artist’s music, including new releases and catalogues. We have just started testing Showcase with artists and labels, and will make it more widely available in the near future.

We also shared details of our next line of revenue to help artists grow: merchandise and live events.

New concert and product discovery tools help concert goers make sure they don’t miss another show. Listeners will see merch offers and concert listings in far more places across the app. If a show catches the eye of a fan, they can tap a new interest button to save the listing to their calendar in their live event feed. Users can adjust their location and browse concerts around the world. All of these are personalized to your liking. Spotify is also expanding its Fan First program to include more artists, enabling top listeners to receive emails and notifications, and offering exclusive access to concert pre-sales and exclusive merchandise.

We also announced new features and product enhancements that allow more artists to express themselves in new ways and create buzz among their fans. These include:

Spotify Clips: Artists can add 30-second videos to their artist profile or album page so fans can dig deeper into the story as they listen. For fans to pre-save albums, watch exclusive videos, pre-order merchandise, preview tracklists, and watch timer countdowns to new releases, artist profiles and Spotify Home A countdown page that provides a dedicated space for his feed.

Spotify for Podcasters Reintroduced as a One-Stop Shop for Creators

Podcast creators joined our executives on stage to showcase Spotify reimagined for podcasters. The site brings together Spotify’s best podcast creator tools in a one-stop shop to create, manage, grow and monetize your podcast content.

A wide range of unique Spotify features are now available including video podcasting, interactive episodes with Q&A and polls, subscriptions, robust analytical podcast previews, podcast chapters, Spotify Labs and a new space for educational podcasting content. I was. In the future, it will be integrated into Spotify for podcasters. Netflix and Australia’s Schwartz Media have just signed on as his two latest publishers.

He also reflected on the growth of the Spotify Audience Network (SPAN). This is Audio He’s first marketplace that connects podcast her publishers and independent creators with advertisers, including monthly payments to publishers who opt-in.

Since launching SPAN in 2021, we’ve grown nearly 50%. Since then, advertiser participation has increased by 500%. The number of independent and enterprise podcasters joining SPAN has grown eightfold over the past two years, and NPR is the latest publisher to join the network. He was partnering with Patreon, where the creator expands her creative business through direct payments from fans and allows fans to listen to her Patreon content on Spotify.Announcing New and Expanded Spotify Originals and Exclusives

Spotify’s original and exclusive podcasts have been a huge success in 2022, with Case 63, The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy taking the top spot among the top global rapped podcasts. Anything Goes Goes With Emma ChamberlainNow that her Chamberlain is exclusively on our platform, Spotify has her 4 of the world’s top 5 hits .

We were expanding our catalog with new shows like The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark. This latest title, a brand new story led by Phantom 4 and filmmaker, novelist and comics writer David S. Goyer, follows Batman in his Unbelieved series and its characters.

Forbidden Fruit, starring Julia Fox and Niki Takesh, returns for a second season, adding an exclusive video podcast edition of the show and introducing more video podcasts. Drew Afualos’ podcast The Comment Section will also be available exclusively on Spotify starting April 5th.

It also created an exclusive video partnership with Markiplier to produce exclusive video episodes of Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team on Spotify starts today. In addition, innovative partnerships from Collab, Creative Juice, Get Engaged Media, Golden Child and Karat bring creator videos to Spotify, as well as exclusive video series exclusively available on Spotify from Mindset Mentor. I was looking forward to introducing you to the millions. The number of new listeners for the video podcast.

Home of Spotify welcomes creators and artists

Shortly after the presentation, we opened the doors of our campus in the Los Angeles Arts District to creators to demo new products, host workshops with the industry’s top creators, and hear insider insights on how best to use Spotify. We held a Play On event to share knowledge. I helped the company develop the tools. To round out the activities, we plan to hold a women-only showcase to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Today, Spotify has over 10 million creators and over 500 million listeners in 184 countries and markets, Daniel said. Think about what it holds great potential for creators. Wherever he is on his creative journey in music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Potential to reach 500 million people. And that reach is about to get even stronger with what we introduced today.

